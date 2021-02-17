Halsey Expects PGMOL Investigation Into Referee Drysdale Squaring Up to Judge

Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 00:08 Former Premier League official Mark Halsey has accused referee Darren Drysdale of a “lack of self-control in the incident in which he squared up to Town midfielder Alan Judge during the 0-0 draw with Northampton and expects the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) to launch an investigation. Drysdale pushed his face into Judge’s as he booked the Irishman for what he saw as a dive and had to be held back by shocked players, among them Flynn Downes who appears to be shown his first yellow card for doing so. “Darren Drysdale showed a lack of self-control when he squared up to Ipswich's Alan Judge,” Halsey told The Sun. “Irrespective of what has gone before in the match, referees should never put themselves in that position. “Discipline is vital for an official and the footage and pictures from Portman Road did not look good as players from both teams ushered the experienced Drysdale away. “I'm sure the PGMOL will conduct an investigation into what happened and it will be interesting to see if Ipswich now make a complaint to the EFL.” Drysdale, 49 and a sergeant in the RAF based at Waddington in Lincolnshire, has been refereeing since 1988, and was appointed to the National List of referees covering EFL games in 2004. He was appointed a Premier League assistant referee in 1998 and was an assistant at the 2000 FA Cup final. He has also been a FIFA and UEFA assistant referee.

Photo: Matchday Images



naenormalblues added 00:21 - Feb 17

Got to say though our players & manager are doing my head in constantly giving referees abuse. It’s why Downes got sent off and it’s why so many refereeing decisions go against us because refs don’t want to give us penalties and stuff.



Not condoning the ref’s actions but the players and staff at ITFC need to wind their necks in -2

Bert added 00:24 - Feb 17

He actually had a decent game in many respects but he will no doubt be punished for this. Judge behaved properly. Will Downes first yellow be rescinded because of this ? I doubt it. 0

istanblue added 00:51 - Feb 17

Judge should've lamped the bald cu*t. 0

90z added 01:28 - Feb 17

Best bit of entertainment from the game 1

