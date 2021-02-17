Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 0-0 Northampton Town - Highlights
Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 00:13

Highlights of Town's 0-0 home draw with Northampton via the club's YouTube channel.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



TimmyH added 00:31 - Feb 17
Tells you everything about the 'highlights' reel that the last 30 seconds or so of the 2 minutes was the 2nd yellow card for Downes...yawwnn!
0

arc added 00:50 - Feb 17
I wanted to see the Judge penalty incident. Has anyone got that clip?
1


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 276 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021