Jackson and Nolan Banished to U23s

Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 09:47 Striker Kayden Jackson and midfielder Jon Nolan have been banished to training with the U23s squad by manager Paul Lambert. Jackson, 26, has been with the squad coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher since his red card in the Sunderland match, Lambert having made no secret of his annoyance with the striker, who was dismissed in the 10th minute for a studs-up challenge, following the match. Nolan, 28, showed his frustration to Lambert having travelled to Crewe at the end of last month and only been told he was left out of the matchday 18 shortly before the game. Jackson was available for the postponed fixture at Shrewsbury and last night's game having served his ban but was not involved in the squad for either game. Nolan has not been in the 18 for the last three matches. Both were linked with moves away from Portman Road on transfer deadline day but with the club not receiving offers they saw as acceptable.



Photo: Matchday Images



Pencilpete added 09:48 - Feb 17

Its literally one thing after another 8

bluelodgeblue added 09:51 - Feb 17

The club is well and truly imploding in front of our eyes? 😢 9

ShropshireBluenago09 added 09:52 - Feb 17

Jackson and Norwood should be 1st choice strike pair. Nolan should be in front of Dozzell.

So many things wrong ATM - Lambert out 9

martin587 added 09:52 - Feb 17

What the hell is going on at OUR club.This is a very sorry state of affairs now.Evans get a grip. 3

TractorCam added 09:53 - Feb 17

https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/former-aston-villa



Did the same at Villa, shocking how this clown is still allowed to run riot. Did the same at Villa, shocking how this clown is still allowed to run riot. 4

sospier added 09:55 - Feb 17

This Club is now beyond a joke.Get Lambert out now. 3

Rozeeboy74 added 09:57 - Feb 17

I think the club needs to lookout for Lamberts mental health. He is behaving very strangely. 8

Dear_oh_Dear added 09:59 - Feb 17

Good. They're both crap 1

RobITFC added 10:03 - Feb 17

Where is Marcus Evans, either sack Lambert or come out with a statement of some kind of plan going forward , the club is a shambles and spiralling towards League 2!!!!! 5

BlueBlood90 added 10:03 - Feb 17

So Jackson gets a red card and is banished to the reserves but Flynn Downes is lauded for his attitude and fight last night? Lambert is a weird guy. 5

shakytown added 10:04 - Feb 17

They can both f off. absolute cr.p the pair of them and if they want to have a little tanty just pay out their contracts and kick them out of the club. no one will want them after that.

1

Suffolkboy added 10:06 - Feb 17

Evidence of multiple trauma incidents seems to grow ; sadly never been a believer in the footballing talents of either of these two gents , but this sort of unrest , both on the field of play and off, is NOT the Ipswich way .

Discipline and disciplined behaviour in the sporting context has been in short supply ; our yellow and red cards too numerous by far,and mistimed and reckless tackles ,coupled to needless verbal follow through do nothing to give any belief that standards ,values and a moral compass are at the heart of ITFC in current footballing endeavours .

We need to look at the top of the pyramids of Club control and Management to identify the sources of the ‘ illness ‘ and urgently find a remedy ( or remedies ) !

One might say ‘ a purge is needed ‘ !

COYB 3

davetheblue added 10:08 - Feb 17

Player unrest,poor football ,can only result in one thing surely.

Come on evans give someone else the chance to sort this mess out. 1

OwainG1992 added 10:14 - Feb 17

Good god.

The things going on at Ipswich are the stuff we read about Sunderland, Blackpool and the Newcastles of the world!

Horrible times indeed.

Evans isn't going anywhere.

Least we can do is get a new boss with his whole team.

In hindsight Post Mick, I wish Klug has wanted a change permanently. 2

MonkeyAlan added 10:15 - Feb 17

Lambert has lost the plot totally, but then again Jackson and Nolan have been pretty poor for literally months anyway. Evans you muppet. 1

Linkboy13 added 10:18 - Feb 17

They might see this as a bit of an upgrade. 1

LWNR2013 added 10:27 - Feb 17

Vinny Jones and Joey Barton -1

DurhamTownFan added 10:27 - Feb 17

I’ve heard Steven Warnock walk about how PL did things like this at Villa with no explanation. He just can’t stand being questioned because he knows he has no answers!



I can’t for the life of me understand why we didn’t just let them go, even if it was just online, during the window 1

blues1 added 10:31 - Feb 17

Monkey Alan. What are you on about. Up until his injury, nolan had been one of our best players this season. Was among those midfielders who were scoring all our goals in the early part of the season. -1

Skip73 added 10:32 - Feb 17

It just gets worse and worse. I can't see more than 3 more wins this season. Relegation could still be a possibility this season.





0

LWNR2013 added 10:33 - Feb 17

Sorry I was joking. 0

TimmyH added 10:35 - Feb 17

and this is just the tip of the iceberg...I'm telling you there's trouble at t'mill



I wonder how many other players are really disgruntled with Lambert? 0

Len_Brennan added 10:38 - Feb 17

This is very much the sign of a manager who has lost control, even though neither banning is as egregious as the banning of Phil Ham.

It's toxic now, in every area of the club where people are involved & we have a paranoid, deluded & irrational manager in charge of team affairs. Terrible management at a time when the squad needs to be united.

Alex Ferguson was a tough, gruff, no nonsense manager, who had no difficulty dealing with players who stepped out of line, but he commanded respect from his players & always turned adversity in the media etc into a strength by adopting a siege mentally, bringing everyone along with him in the club.

Sadly, Mr Lambert is too self absorbed to be able to do that; we should have seen the signs from very early on with his distractions about playing for big clubs & constantly banging on about dealing with pressure, whenever asked a tricky question. Also his ridiculous threat to leave/ Marcus can sack me, in response to an innocuous question around Christmas 2019, which led to the albatross that is the 5 year contract, should have had the red lights flashing everywhere, that we are dealing with the personality of a kid who will take his ball & go home if things aren't going his wall. Unfortunately he didn't go & the emotional psychology worked. 1

moggasnotebook added 10:40 - Feb 17

Oh dear..... we are going to miss Jackson’s 20 goals a season then! Both players arrived having tripled or quadrupled their previous wage....... does anyone on here think either player has given blood, sweat and tears for the blue shirt? Ever seen either player grab a game by the scruff of the neck and drag us through a game with a swashbuckling performance to be proud of? Yet PL will get stick for the decision to make them train with U23 0

arc added 10:53 - Feb 17

And I wonder if anyone has seen Emyr Huws. Perhaps he's training with the U-11s. 0

