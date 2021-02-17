Lambert Contacts Referees' Chief Over Squaring-Up Incident

Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 11:42 Boss Paul Lambert says he has contacted referees’ chief Mike Jones regarding the incident in which last night’s referee Darren Drysdale squared-up to Blues midfielder Alan Judge. Drysdale appeared to react to something Judge said after he had penalised the midfielder for an alleged dive in the penalty area with the Irishman appearing to have been fouled. “First and foremost I thought it was a penalty, from where I was standing. I looked at the footage and it still looked like that,” Lambert told talkSPORT. “I’ve texted Mike Jones [the national group director of the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited)] this morning to say to look at it. “The footage of the head, just to me, in my opinion, looks as if the referee’s went in there. And I said to him after the game, ‘Did you put your head in my player?’ and he couldn’t answer it. So that’s the reason I spoke to Mike. I haven’t seen that in a long, long while.” There also remains confusion regarding Flynn Downes’s sending off with Drysdale unclear to whom he was brandishing his yellow card following his clash with Judge. Downes had been among the players holding the official back and was standing directly in front of the referee when Drysdale issued his card. Only one card was shown with Judge having been the presumed recipient for simulation. Late on, Drysdale showed Downes a yellow and then a red for a foul as if the Blues’ stand-in skipper was already on a yellow card. The club are seeking clarification of the situation. Referee Darren Drysdale appeared to square up to Alan Judge before booking the Ipswich player in their goalless draw against Northampton this evening. pic.twitter.com/ZexMTxYIx7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 16, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Radlett_blue added 11:44 - Feb 17

Lambert lives! 0

LWNR2013 added 11:45 - Feb 17

BAU @ PR 0

Rozeeboy74 added 12:09 - Feb 17

Arrrgghh!!! My heart skipped a beat then!! I read:



"Lambert Contacts....."



as



"Lamberts Contract........"



1

90z added 12:13 - Feb 17

Oh the 🤡 is still here then 0

northernblues added 12:20 - Feb 17

I'd like to square up to Lambert! Sadly a smokes6to the real issue! 0

SouperJim added 12:22 - Feb 17

Deffo looks to me like the ref books Downes, in anger which is unprofessional in itself, for shoving him away from Judge.



Should have been a pen imo and Downes never deserved the first yellow. Shocking. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments