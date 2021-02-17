Referee Drysdale Issues Apology
Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 14:14
Referee Darren Drysdale has issued an apology for squaring-up to Town midfielder Alan Judge during last night’s 0-0 draw with Northampton at Portman Road.
The official appeared to react to Judge making a comment to him after penalising the Irishman for an alleged dive in the penalty area.
In a statement via Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the 49-year-old Lincolnshire referee said: “I can only apologise to Alan and Ipswich Town.
“I fully understand it is important for us as referees to maintain our composure throughout the game and always engage with players in a professional manner. I'm sorry that I did not do that.”
A PGMOL spokesperson confirmed that the incident is being investigated by the FA: “In line with their usual disciplinary process, it would not be appropriate to make any further comments.”
