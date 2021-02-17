Referee Drysdale Issues Apology

Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 14:14 Referee Darren Drysdale has issued an apology for squaring-up to Town midfielder Alan Judge during last night’s 0-0 draw with Northampton at Portman Road. The official appeared to react to Judge making a comment to him after penalising the Irishman for an alleged dive in the penalty area. In a statement via Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the 49-year-old Lincolnshire referee said: “I can only apologise to Alan and Ipswich Town. “I fully understand it is important for us as referees to maintain our composure throughout the game and always engage with players in a professional manner. I'm sorry that I did not do that.” A PGMOL spokesperson confirmed that the incident is being investigated by the FA: “In line with their usual disciplinary process, it would not be appropriate to make any further comments.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Esseeja added 14:26 - Feb 17

Why? There is nothing wrong with what he did at all, Collina often did it and he was a great referee. -2

bringmeaKuqi added 14:30 - Feb 17

Any idea why other sites are saying the Downes red was a straight red for violent conduct? Surely that's an error. And mistaken identity reds are usually overturned quickly. 0

Trac70 added 14:31 - Feb 17

Another arrogant referee who thinks he's the dogs bollox!! His twitter page makes interesting reading and he has "history" with a few clubs, Bolton being one. 7

mib added 14:32 - Feb 17

esseeeja, I bet he wouldnt have had the guts to do that against someone like Roy Keane 2

Bert added 14:34 - Feb 17

Fair enough but I can see him being suspended for a while. Hopefully the club will receive clarification about who was booked and why because it is certainly unclear. If Downes was originally booked for touching the ref then the Northampton player is also guilty; not that I think their actions were wrong. They all looked dumbfounded. Perhaps the first yellow was for Judge after all and Downes was sent off later for foul language and not violet conduct because there was none. Pity we cannot talk about how good the football was, because it wasn't ! 1

Trac70 added 14:35 - Feb 17

By the way before people start I know the twitter account isn't actually him (allegedly). 0

Bert added 14:35 - Feb 17

... sorry violent, not violet. The latter was the colour of my face in disbelief at how poor we were. 2

1psw1ch added 14:39 - Feb 17

Who gives a f__k really,,, with the horse tripe going on at this club at the moment i couldn't care,,, 1

prebbs007 added 14:52 - Feb 17

Sure he can never be allowed to referee again ! -3

Cakeman added 15:02 - Feb 17

I hope this doesn’t become a drama. Sure he was in the wrong and something certainly got to him in the heat of the moment.

He has apologised and no one got hurt so let’s move on. 3

BluedanW added 15:17 - Feb 17

I agree that he has apologised so let's move on.

However Downes has a 2 match ban. So the ref should have at least an equal ban too -1

