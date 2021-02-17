Two-Game Ban For Downes

Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 14:39 Town have confirmed that midfielder Flynn Downes will miss two games as a result of his red card during last night’s game against Northampton. Downes, who was skipping the Blues against the Cobblers, was shown two yellow cards in quick succession in an incident late in the game and has been charged with offensive language, hence the two-game ban rather than the expected one. The 22-year-old will miss Saturday’s match at home to Oxford United and next Tuesday’s trip to Hull City.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



mib added 14:41 - Feb 17

Disgraceful after the actions of the referee, I presume he , the ref, gets the same ban 0

positivity added 14:43 - Feb 17

good job lambert's kept nolan and huws, fit and motivated and ready to come into the side.



management masterclass 0

arc added 14:54 - Feb 17

Good thing we have McGavin ready to step in. Oh, hold on... 0

algarvefan added 14:54 - Feb 17

None of us know what Downes said to the ref or the history before hand, I know he is only a young player but this ill discipline, especially as captain, has to stop. Actions have consequences and getting banned for 2 games in the 93rd minute is not good, he knew he was already on a yellow. 8

HighgateBlue added 14:57 - Feb 17

Banned for two games. Thanks Downes. What a fine contribution you have made to this season. I would say I wish he'd gone to Palace, but either Lambert would have wasted the funds, or Evans wouldn't have released the funds in the first place... 1

Michael101 added 15:09 - Feb 17

Somebody's got it wrong gets day 2yellows BBC sports day strait red for violet conduct who's right?? 0

Michael101 added 15:10 - Feb 17

TWTD says 2yellows doh. 0

PositivelyPortman added 15:12 - Feb 17

What a d!ck he is. We should have pushed the Crystal Palace offer and offloaded him.

He’s been next to useless this season - when he’s actually been available to play that is.

Another ‘superstar’ that has amounted to nothing. 0

tetchris added 15:22 - Feb 17

The ref was smiling when he sent him off 0

Esseeja added 15:24 - Feb 17

The amount of people on here giving opinions that our players are crap - who are they being managed by and who is meant to be getting the best out of them? 0

senduntd added 15:34 - Feb 17

Dreadful referee should be banned permanently. 0

Trac70 added 15:35 - Feb 17

Perfect timing Flynn. Missing games against Oxford and Hull is a master stroke. It could get very messy on present form!!! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments