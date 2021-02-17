Two-Match Ban For Downes For Straight Red Card

Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 16:19 Town midfielder Flynn Downes will miss two games as a result of being shown a straight red card in the late incident which saw him dismissed during last night’s 0-0 draw with Northampton. There was confusion regarding the situation regarding the 22-year-old’s sending off with referee Darren Drysdale showing a yellow and then a red card but with Downes not having been previously booked. However, the situation has now been clarified and Downes was first booked for a foul, then shown a straight red card for offensive language to the official as he reacted to the caution, hence the two-match ban rather than the expected one. Downes, who was captaining the Blues. will miss Saturday’s match at home to Oxford United and next Tuesday’s trip to Hull City.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 16:23 - Feb 17

Hot headed prat . Downes as Captain material my arse. Just imagine the uproar on here had Chambers done this ! 4

Suffolkboy added 16:28 - Feb 17

Totally out of order ,especially when Captaining the side : needs to learn personal responsibility and discipline ,AND learn to count to TEN before opening his mouth !

FD is so behind the curve in his game and approach ( never mind what PL says ) and our overall approach and work completely evidences a great shortage of individual and team focus and discipline .

Much needs to improve ! We can I’ll afford to lose players unnecessarily !

COYB 1

Umros added 16:28 - Feb 17

Another regrettable decision turning Palaces 4 million down. Another overrated pre a Madonna that is a liability rather than an asset. 0

Cloddyseedbed added 16:34 - Feb 17

The whole Ipswich team is not one to be proud of regarding behaviour on the pitch, lack of discipline has crept in with players regularly arguing with officials and also our coaches and manager joining in. Not something to be proud of but something that has crept into the modern game. Why should refs put up with it. There are ways of saying something other than a verbal foul language assault. Agree Downes is not Captain material. In fact looking through the team who is, who can lead, play well and be trusted? 0

Linkboy13 added 16:48 - Feb 17

Get rid of captain chaos , doesn't want to play for the club getting sent off means he avoids getting injured and scuppering a move in the future. 0

leroy2488 added 16:58 - Feb 17

He seems to get booked every time he plays, as a midfielder it’s about time he learnt to tackle.....

Failing that, accept he can’t and keep his mouth shut then all those top clubs watching him won’t notice. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments