FA Charge Referee Drysdale
Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 17:52
The FA has has charged referee Darren Drysdale in relation to his clash with Blues midfielder Alan Judge during last night’s 0-0 draw with Northampton.
An FA statement reads: "Darren Drysdale has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following last night's EFL League One game between Ipswich Town and Northampton Town.
“It is alleged that the match official's behaviour during the 90th minute of the game amounts to improper conduct and he has until Thursday 4th March 2021 to provide a response.”
Earlier today, Drysdale released an apology through Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).
While Drysdale's conduct has been condemned throughout football, Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish backed the Lincolnshire official, albeit with his tongue presuambly firmly in cheek.
