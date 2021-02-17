FA Charge Referee Drysdale

The FA has has charged referee Darren Drysdale in relation to his clash with Blues midfielder Alan Judge during last night’s 0-0 draw with Northampton.

An FA statement reads: "Darren Drysdale has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following last night's EFL League One game between Ipswich Town and Northampton Town.

“It is alleged that the match official's behaviour during the 90th minute of the game amounts to improper conduct and he has until Thursday 4th March 2021 to provide a response.”

Earlier today, Drysdale released an apology through Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

While Drysdale's conduct has been condemned throughout football, Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish backed the Lincolnshire official, albeit with his tongue presuambly firmly in cheek.

Ah come on?! No need to apologise at all! I think it’s brilliant 👏🏻🤣 https://t.co/q05gfiFOnR — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) February 17, 2021





Photo: Matchday Images

arc added 18:00 - Feb 17

Surely, if the ref was misbehaving then Downes's use of crude language should be forgiven. 6

BlueArrow added 18:13 - Feb 17

If the ref had "lost it" was he in the right frame of mind to send Downes off? Asking for a friend. 4

NorthLondonBlue2 added 18:21 - Feb 17

A referee’s judgment after such a flagrant breach of the rules surely calls for Downes’ red card to be reviewed.



The FA don’t interfere with decisions made on the pitch but in this case, I think they really should. 3

IpswichToon added 18:34 - Feb 17

The ref was clearly wound up, and just wanted to send an Ipswich player off. I’m hoping it’s only a one-match ban for Downes right? Because technically the ref didn’t brandish a second yellow card, which would indicate it was a straight red following a yellow. I hope I’m wrong. 1

IpswichToon added 18:34 - Feb 17

