Judge: Matter With Referee Closed
Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 21:48
Blues midfielder Alan Judge says as far as he’s concerned the incident with referee Darren Drysdale during last night’s 0-0 draw with Northampton was closed the moment he left the field.
Referee Drysdale squared-up to the Irishman after penalising him for an alleged dive towards the end of the match.
“Referees have a tough job to do and it was heat of the moment stuff that happens in football,” Judge told the club site.
“The photo makes it look worse than it was and to be honest, the matter was finished with from my end as soon as I walked off the pitch.
“I wasn’t looking for the referee to apologise; I wasn’t looking for him to be charged. There was never going to be a complaint from me and I made that clear. Like I said, for me, it was finished with straight away.”
Drysdale, who has been charged by the FA, issued an apology to Judge and the club via Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) earlier today.
Photo: Matchday Images
