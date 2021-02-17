Quantcast
Judge: Matter With Referee Closed
Wednesday, 17th Feb 2021 21:48

Blues midfielder Alan Judge says as far as he’s concerned the incident with referee Darren Drysdale during last night’s 0-0 draw with Northampton was closed the moment he left the field.

Referee Drysdale squared-up to the Irishman after penalising him for an alleged dive towards the end of the match.

“Referees have a tough job to do and it was heat of the moment stuff that happens in football,” Judge told the club site.

“The photo makes it look worse than it was and to be honest, the matter was finished with from my end as soon as I walked off the pitch.

“I wasn’t looking for the referee to apologise; I wasn’t looking for him to be charged. There was never going to be a complaint from me and I made that clear. Like I said, for me, it was finished with straight away.”

Drysdale, who has been charged by the FA, issued an apology to Judge and the club via Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) earlier today.


uppersirbob added 21:54 - Feb 17
Class response from judge
11

Broganonthewing added 22:11 - Feb 17
Good for Judge, he could have collapsed on the floor as though he had been shot, he is a proper footballer!
2

Saxonblue74 added 22:13 - Feb 17
A lot of contradiction between players and manager at the moment! He's right not to make a complaint, it's a big boys game. That said, the ref did act very inappropriately so correct for the authorities to act.
0

Michael101 added 22:28 - Feb 17
Good job he don't p!ay for man cheety or chelski a t of there players would enrolling around as if they had shot.
0

ArnieM added 22:28 - Feb 17
Yes the ref did act very inappropriately, but I wonder what Judge said to him to make him act in such a way.... I doubt it was something like, “are you blind ref?” I notice Judge hasn’t offered an apology for his part in it all.
1

runningout added 22:40 - Feb 17
Agree! Judge not quick explaining what he said. He Hasn’t covered himself well. Goings on at our club will not improve with weak and Quiet stance
0

MickMillsTash added 23:02 - Feb 17
I don't care - SACK LAMBERT
0


