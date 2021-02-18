Drysdale Dropped From Weekend Game
Thursday, 18th Feb 2021 12:10
Referee Darren Drysdale has been dropped from his scheduled weekend fixture following the incident in which he squared-up to Town’s Alan Judge during Tuesday's 0-0 home draw with Northampton.
Drysdale, who turns 50 today, was due to officiate in Southend United’s home game against Bolton Wanderers but having been charged with improper conduct by the FA, has been withdrawn.
Yesterday, Lincolnshire-based official Drysdale apologised to Town and Judge via Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) with the Blues midfielder subsequently saying that he hadn’t expected an apology and that for him the matter was closed as soon as he left the field.
Photo: Matchday Images
