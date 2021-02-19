Lambert: Bennetts and Vincent-Young Doing Well, Thomas Only Concern From Tuesday

Friday, 19th Feb 2021 10:25 Keanan Bennetts and Kane Vincent-Young are both making progress with their injuries, while Luke Thomas was the only player to pick up a new knock during Tuesday’s 0-0 home draw with Northampton. “We’re not too bad, obviously wee Luke got hit on Tuesday night, other than that I think everybody’s OK,” manager Paul Lambert said, although he anticipates the on-loan Barnsley man being OK to be involved against Oxford. “We just had a recovery day yesterday and the guys that didn’t play did did a little bit of training yesterday and we’ll see how they are again today.” On-loan Borussia Mönchengladbach winger Keanan Bennetts has been out of action since suffering a groin problem in the Burton Albion match in mid-December but Lambert says the 21-year-old is nearing a return having played for the U23s earlier this month. “He’s doing well, we’ll see how he is,” he said. “Keanan’s obviously been out since the Burton game and we’ll see how he is. But he’s doing alright.” Right-back Kane Vincent-Young was hit by a new injury setback a fortnight ago when he hyper-extended his knee, but Lambert says the 24-year-old is also progressing. “He’s doing alright, he’s another lad who is doing OK,” he said. “He’s still doing his rehab, he’s with the physios at the minute. Hopefully it’s not too long before we see him back. “As I said before, it’s a long, long time since he’s kicked a ball in earnest. It’s been a big blow for him and a big blow for us.”

Photo: Matchday Images



