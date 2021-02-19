Lambert: Downes Will Learn to Control Aggression

Friday, 19th Feb 2021 10:46 Blues boss Paul Lambert believes red-carded midfielder Flynn Downes will learn to control his aggression as he gains experience but says that playing on the edge is what will make him go on to be a top player. Downes was shown the second red card of his career late on in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Northampton - a straight red for offensive language to referee Darren Drysdale immediately followed a yellow for a foul - and will now miss two games. He was previously dismissed for a headbutt in a friendly at Cambridge. That dismissal was Town’s third in five games, while the Blues have now been shown 11 red cards in Lambert’s two and a half years in charge. Questioned about the number of dismissals, something which is uncharacteristic for Town. Lambert said: “There are two ways to look at it, you don’t want players to be walked all over at certain times, I think what happened the other night was a knock-on effect [from the incident where the referee squared-up to Alan Judge following Town’s penalty claim]. “Bish’s one I thought was pretty harsh up at Crewe. Kayden’s was Kayden’s [against Sunderland] and that was rightly a sending off. “You don’t want red cards, Flynn’s a young kid. I always think Flynn, he lives on the edge the way he plays and I think that’s why he’s going to be a top player because he lives on the edge. “You can’t take that away from him. I’m pretty sure you can’t take that away from him, that’s the way the lad plays. “As he gets older, he’ll get more experience and he’ll learn to curtail it but at the moment he’s 22 years of age, he captained the team the other night, he has done in the games Luke Chambers hasn’t played and he’s done well with it. “I think it was the whole frustration thing of maybe the penalty not getting given. But we try and keep 11 men on the pitch.”

Photo: Matchday Images



chrisswailes added 10:51 - Feb 19

Doesn't mention Nolan's petulant red, which was the same as KJ's? 0

positivity added 11:01 - Feb 19

jackson's was a poor mistimed tackle, downes' was wholly avoidable.



why does one get banished to the reserves and one get praised?



downes won't develop while receiving mixed-up messages from this mixed-up manager 2

itfcserbia added 11:01 - Feb 19

So one player gets lauded for playing on the edge, the other one gets banished to U23s. 1

aloanagain added 11:08 - Feb 19

Always talks about our young players, they're in their early 20's and most of them have been around the 1st team for 3 or 4 years. Can anyone see any progress? These are players most people want to see take the club forward. No chance of that even some of the younger ones some want in the team,just not right for the hustle and bustle of league 1 every week. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 11:12 - Feb 19

PositivelyPortman added 11:16 - Feb 19

Great point Positivity.

It’s almost as thought Lambert doesn’t like Jackson for some reason - irrespective of the fact that he was joint top scorer last season and constantly played out of position. 1

BlueySwede added 11:21 - Feb 19

With the Downes situation the referee lost the plot, anyobody could have been sent off towards the end. Jacksons tackle was awful, and came early in a game we actually started pretty well. He let his team mates down big time. I want Lambert out as much as everybody, but some fans really are looking to play blame game on every single thing. 0

iaintaylorx added 11:39 - Feb 19

I really like Downes and we all know just how good he is (maybe not showing it as much this season though) and yes he can control this aggression, but to me, it just looks like he is so frustrated with the current crisis and manager at this club. He isn't capturing the form we all know he can and it's clear frustration of the tactics deployed by Lambert and co.



Lambert has to go to get the best out of all of our youngsters!! 0

