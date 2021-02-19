Edwards to Miss Oxford Clash

Friday, 19th Feb 2021 11:10 Winger Gwion Edwards will miss Saturday’s home game against Oxford United due to the injury he suffered in the 2-1 defeat at Peterborough. “Gwion is still struggling and probably won't make it," manager Paul Lambert told iFollow Ipswich. “We have to be patient but hopefully he might be involved next Tuesday [at Hull City]. It's still from the kick he got against Peterborough. “Luke Thomas should be okay, he had a recovery day yesterday and we'll see how he gets on today. “James Wilson and Toto Nsiala are both recovering well but will need game time But in terms of training and fitness they are getting there.”

Photo: Matchday Images



90z added 11:22 - Feb 19

Does anyone know why the clubs pre match press conference isn't shown anymore. I know journalists and reporters can't be there but they always used to do a live stream ? 0

d77sgw added 11:34 - Feb 19

Can I just be the first to remind everyone that PL has played at some big clubs? You may not know this but he has played in European finals. And at a World Cup. I just wanted to mention this, because there doesn't seem to be any mention of this above. 0

SamWhiteUK added 11:45 - Feb 19

90z it was Lambert's decision I think, or someone at the club. No real reason 0

