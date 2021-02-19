Lambert Out Beer Launched

Friday, 19th Feb 2021 18:55 The Away Days Beer Company have released a new limited edition Lambert Out beer. Owner and lifelong Town fan Josh Bartlett said: “As a lifelong ITFC fan myself, it hurts to see where the club is currently with there seeming no end in sight to our slide down the football pyramid. “The Ipswich fans were there for me when I launched Away Days, and following demand from these same fans for a ‘Lambert Out’ beer, it’s only fair I repay the favour so am happy to announce the launch of the Lambert Out Fantasy Pack.” The pack includes two bottles of the Lambert Out beer, two other ITFC-themed beers and two of Away Days' other brews, Fighting Like BEERvers and our American style IPA and Alan Partridge World Cup '94 sketch tribute, Liquid Football. “Fighting Like BEERvers came about after Chris Kamara reached out to me on Twitter to me and suggested it as a name for a new beer, before he then ordered some,” Josh continued. “There are only 250 packs available so pretty limited, but the demand from fans for it was there so had to do it.” The Aways Days website can be found here.

Photo: Contributed



Wacko added 18:58 - Feb 19

Is it a bitter? 1

Dog added 19:07 - Feb 19

Almost as much as Phil 0

algarvefan added 19:08 - Feb 19

Being Lambert it could be Stout!!!



Must admit did have a laugh at this. 0

TractorCam added 19:17 - Feb 19

Couldn't ask for more from the company, really really good. Dear oh dear have they produced beers for big, big clubs though? 0

mib added 19:19 - Feb 19

Pathetic. brewery ought to grow up. -1

