Lambert and Evans Held Talks Yesterday

Saturday, 20th Feb 2021 09:57

Manager Paul Lambert’s planned talks with owner Marcus Evans are understood to have been brought forward and taken place yesterday afternoon.

Speaking at yesterday morning’s press conference, Lambert revealed that he was due to talk face-to-face with the owner next week with his management of the club hanging by a thread.

However, Football Insider is reporting that those talks were brought forward to yesterday and a source has similarly told TWTD that discussions involving the owner and manager took place yesterday afternoon.

Lambert has been highly critical of the structure within which the club is run in interviews and press conferences over the course of the last few days, also implying that he was being used as protection for the owner, drawing parallels with his situation at Aston Villa working under Randy Lerner.

It appears inevitable that Lambert’s time at Town will come to an end within a matter of days and it may be that the terms of that anticipated exit were discussed at the meeting.

However, as it stands, the Scot remains in charge for this afternoon’s home game against Oxford United.

TWTD understands no new manager is currently close to being appointed, however, as previously reported, at least preliminary contact has been made with a number of potential replacements, including Paul Cook, Danny Cowley, Nigel Pearson and Neil Harris.

Evans usually likes to have a new boss waiting in the wings before he sacks his previous manager but it seems likely that someone on the staff will be put in caretaker charge when Lambert does finally depart.

Academy head of player and coaching development Bryan Klug has previously reluctantly filled that role but Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, currently the U23s coaches, would appear more likely candidates in the current circumstances.









Photo: Matchday Images

