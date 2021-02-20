Lambert-Evans Meeting Still Later This Week

Saturday, 20th Feb 2021 11:23 Manager Paul Lambert’s meeting with owner Marcus Evans is still set to take place later this week, TWTD understands, despite the two having talked yesterday. Speaking at yesterday’s press conference, Lambert revealed that he was due to talk face-to-face with the owner next week with his management of the club hanging by a thread. However, Football Insider reported this morning that those talks were brought forward to yesterday and a source similarly told TWTD that Evans and Lambert spoke yesterday afternoon. However, we understand that that conversation was not a moving forward of the meeting which is still set to take place later this week and was merely their regular pre-match catch-up. Lambert has been highly critical of the structure within which the club is run in interviews and press conferences over the course of the last few days and also implied he was being used as protection for the owner, drawing parallels with his situation at Aston Villa working under Randy Lerner. It appears inevitable that Lambert’s time at Town is very close to coming to an end and it seems certain that his position, and also presumably the terms of his exit, will be on the agenda. The Scot remains in charge for this afternoon’s home game against Oxford United and seems likely to still be in position for the Hull City match on Tuesday. TWTD understands Town are not close to lining up another manager, however, as previously reported, at least preliminary contact has been made with a number of potential replacements, including Paul Cook, Danny Cowley, Nigel Pearson and Neil Harris. Evans usually likes to have a new boss waiting in the wings before he sacks his previous manager but it seems likely that someone on the staff will be put in caretaker charge when Lambert does finally depart. Academy head of player and coaching development Bryan Klug has previously reluctantly filled that role but Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, currently the U23s coaches, would appear more likely candidates in the current circumstances.

Photo: Matchday Images



cressi added 11:26 - Feb 20

Jesus 0

davidsuperg added 11:27 - Feb 20

Can we get Mike Bassett in please. I know he's a former narwich man but at lease we will play 4 4 fu*#&=g 2! 0

jas0999 added 11:29 - Feb 20

Disappointing. -1

DurhamTownFan added 11:30 - Feb 20

I would be happy with any of those for alternatives. Any situation is better than the current awful arguments between everybody at the moment, including fans. But on that list, I would quite like for us to get Pearson. He did an excellent job at Watford, so I would be surprised if he went down to our division. 0

runaround added 11:32 - Feb 20

If Evans & Lambert have spoken How is Lambert still in a job 0

azuremerlangus added 11:34 - Feb 20

Perhaps some paperwork to sign? 0

CokeIsKey added 11:35 - Feb 20

Later this week, so tomorrow? 0

dirtydingusmagee added 11:36 - Feb 20

I would like to think the face to face will be held in a gentlemanly manner, over a nice pint,of Lambert out course. 4

LWNR2013 added 11:36 - Feb 20

Only 12 hours and 23 minutes left of this week! 0

MonkeyAlan added 11:39 - Feb 20

I have this terrible feeling he isn't going anywhere. 0

Dmodeboy added 11:41 - Feb 20

Oh just get rid for crying out loud! How much more obvious is it that his time is over here? Jesus wept 🤦‍♂️ 1

ian_marshall added 11:48 - Feb 20

Hi guys just letting you know that paul lambert has played for huge huge huge huge huge huge huge huge huge huge huge huge huge huge huge huge clubs ok. 0

Tufty added 11:49 - Feb 20

Terry Buch and Keiron Dyer till the end of the season for me otherwise Pearson best of the rest.

Just get on with it for pitys sake 0

DifferentGravy added 11:50 - Feb 20

Haha! Nice one DirtyDingusmagee



I keep singing that early 90s KWS song........but change the lyrics to 'please just go'.



Its dragging on and on.....and Im sure all fans want to be pulling in the same direction.....namely upwards......and have something positive to shout about 0

tractorlad01 added 11:53 - Feb 20

The fact that it’s taken this long and no replacement Is lined up is outrageous and completely unacceptable. 0

