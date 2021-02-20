Seven Changes as Blues Host Oxford

Saturday, 20th Feb 2021 14:26 Skipper Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, James Wilson, Teddy Bishop, Keanan Bennetts, Alan Judge and James Norwood return as under-fire Town manager Paul Lambert makes seven changes to his Blues line-up facing form team Oxford at Portman Road this afternoon. Chambers comes in at right-back with Luke Matheson dropping to the bench, while Toto Nsiala, who has been out since the home defeat to Peterborough in January with a hamstring problem, partners Wilson, who last featured in the Lincoln match in October before suffering a knee injury. Myles Kenlock continues at left-back with Tomas Holy in goal. In midfield, Andre Dozzell is in the deeper role with Flynn Downes banned for two games, while Judge and Bishop look set to play ahead of him. Norwood looks set to be the central striker with Troy Parrott on the left, the role he occupied during his loan spell at Millwall, and Bennetts, who has been out with a groin problem since the Burton match in December, on the right. There is no place in the 18 for Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness, who have been the regular central defensive partnership of late, or Luke Thomas, who suffered a knock during Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Northampton. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Parrott, Judge, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Matheson, Ward, Harrop, Lankester, Sears, Drinan. Oxford: Stevens, Ruffels, Moore (c), Gorrin, Brannagan, Taylor, Sykes, Forde, Atkinson, Lee, Barker. Subs: Eastwood, Hall, Winnall, Henry, Grayson, Shodipo, Kelly. Referee: Marc Edwards (Tyne and Wear).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



cromwellblue added 14:27 - Feb 20

Lambert BINGO 4

Ipswich_Sniffer added 14:28 - Feb 20

Lambo is a nob 3

therein61 added 14:30 - Feb 20

He's lost the plot and his job, this is a strange selection re middle of back four, and Oxford getting a few down the left with you know who at right back a train crash waiting to happen(hope i'm wrong) 5

Sospiri added 14:31 - Feb 20

Why dump McGuinness and Wolfenden, and replace them with two players who will be rusty as hell? Lambert is on his last legs, and needs to be put out of his misery ASAP. 8

Dockerblue added 14:31 - Feb 20

Goodbye!! What an absolute chopper you are Lambert. Utterly incompetent. 4

Blocker123 added 14:32 - Feb 20

Desperation!!!!!🤪🤪🤪 1

Lukeybluey added 14:32 - Feb 20

I'm going with 3 nil.........................................................................to Oxford. 2

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:33 - Feb 20

I give up 4

sospier added 14:33 - Feb 20

Unbelievable 🙈 5

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:33 - Feb 20

You’ve got more chance of picking the right euromillions than what team he’ll put out ffs 2

Dockerblue added 14:34 - Feb 20

0-4 l would guess. 0

arc added 14:34 - Feb 20

Rush back a whole bunch of rusty, semi-fit players, one of whom will doubtless go down with injury. Play people out of position. And completely bury our youngsters. It's just insulting at this point. 6

brendenward35 added 14:35 - Feb 20

No centre back on the bench Wilson or Chambers gets injured who going to replace them very strange line up and worrying bench. Guy has well and truly lost the plot 7 changes? team like strangers every week. 6

dirtydingusmagee added 14:35 - Feb 20

Chambers and Nsiala in, that should raise Oxford hopes,. 4

LWNR2013 added 14:35 - Feb 20

Looks promising

0

Monkey_Blue added 14:35 - Feb 20

Hard to justify not having Fit CB’s on the bench and starting with Bennetts. I honestly think we’ve missed Wilson but he’s not match fit. Think Norwood is a Chopra.... full of himself but not full of goals. I wouldn’t have come close to picking this 11. 😡 0

Radlett_blue added 14:36 - Feb 20

Lambert really is just having a laugh now, isn't he? 7 changes, including 3 of the back 4, which was the least of our problems against Northampton. An untried centre back partnership, both of whom haven't played for ages. Chambers back at right back. An unbalanced looking midfield. Anyone would think Lambert was trying to get himself sacked. I don't know whether to laugh or cry. 5

drewcudders1963 added 14:36 - Feb 20

What manager ever makes 7 changes to a team from previous League and half of them haven’t played for weeks...... massive gamble 8

Dolphinblue added 14:36 - Feb 20

Hmmmm......ok coyb 2

Bluespeed added 14:37 - Feb 20

I’m surprised Brenner Woolley didn’t get a place in the back 4 !! 2

multiplescoregasms added 14:38 - Feb 20

ha ha you have to admire his stubborn spirit. Just the 7 changes hey Shambert? Even after that defence kept another clean sheet, you still have to mess with it. You really are a horses ar5e mate. 4

timkatieadamitfc added 14:39 - Feb 20

What an absolute cock, disgraceful team selection, I cannot and will not bring myself to say I hope we lose, but if it means this clueless nob gets the sack after this game I won’t be too sad if we do.

With a good manager in place it’s not too late for us to make a push for play offs. 3

DurhamTownFan added 14:39 - Feb 20

2 years plus to know your best team and formation and here we are, still clueless. This amount of rotation will just get the players’ backs up. Get out... 3

Karlosfandangal added 14:40 - Feb 20

Docker blue



Hope your right it might speed up Lamberts departure........still think it’s too late for a new manager to turn it round this season 0

londontractorboy57 added 14:42 - Feb 20

Reading the comments on here the beginning of the end for ITFC started on the toxic pages of TWTD . -2

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments