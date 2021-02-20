Ipswich Town 0-0 Oxford United - Match Report

Saturday, 20th Feb 2021 17:07 Town recorded their second goalless draw at Portman Road in five days as they shared the points with Oxford. The Blues had the better chances against the division’s form side with Norwood hitting the post in the second half and Parrott and Bennetts also going close. Skipper Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, James Wilson, Teddy Bishop, Keanan Bennetts, Alan Judge and James Norwood all returned as manager Paul Lambert made seven changes from the team which drew 0-0 at home with Northampton on Tuesday. Chambers came in at right-back with Luke Matheson dropping to the bench, while at the centre of the defence Toto Nsiala, who had been out since the home defeat to Peterborough in January with a hamstring problem, partnered Wilson, who last featured in the Lincoln match in October before suffering a knee injury. Myles Kenlock continued at left-back with Tomas Holy in goal. In midfield, Andre Dozzell moved deeper, with Flynn Downes banned for two games for his red card on Tuesday, alongside Bishop, with Judge on the left and Bennetts, who had been out with a groin problem since the Burton match in December, on the right. Norwood was the central striker with Troy Parrott playing just behind him. There was no place in the 18 for Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness, who have been the regular central defensive partnership of late, or Luke Thomas, who suffered a knock during Tuesday’s match. Oxford, the division’s form team having been beaten only once in their last 13 in the league going into the match, made six changes from the team which lost 2-0 to Tranmere in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek. Prior to kick-off both teams and the officials took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter, before the Blues started the game positively. In the sixth minute, a Chambers cross from the right reached Norwood, who headed back across goal but without much power and Rob Atkinson cleared off the line. The Blues continued to see most of the ball against an Oxford side which had made a slow start and on 14 Bennetts struck a low curling effort which visitors’ keeper Jack Stevens claimed at the second attempt. The winger needed treatment after the effort but was OK to carry on. The U’s managed their first attack in the 17th minute, Mark Sykes sending over a cross from the right and Wilson scuffed his clearance, but well over his own bar. Following the corner on the right, Cameron Brannagan crossed from the left and the ball was nodded back for Matty Taylor, who headed against Kenlock and over for another flag-kick. From that, the ball was played to Brannagan on the edge of the box and his shot flew well wide. In the 23rd minute Alex Gorrin fouled Bennetts, who had had a lively opening to the match, midway inside the Oxford half on the Town right, the defender picking up the game’s first yellow card from referee Marc Edwards. Bennetts rather wasted the free-kick, the on-loan Borussia Mönchengladbach man immediately running into trouble after the ball had been played to him.

Two minutes later, Sykes saw a 25-yard effort deflect behind with Oxford starting to look more of a threat, although still not overly fluent. In the 28th minute Parrott went close to scoring his first senior goal. Following an Oxford corner, Judged played a ball forward for Norwood to chase down the left and the striker crossed from the left and found Bennetts on the right. The winger tricked his way into space before crossing to Parrott, who turned a shot past the far post and wide. In the 32nd minute Oxford weren’t too far away when Brandon Barker hit a low cross-shot from the left which ran between Taylor and the post and wide. Parrott smashed a free-kick into the visitors’ wall from well out in the 35th minute having been fouled with the Blues having some good spells on the ball - and also winning it back quickly after they’d lost it - as well as breaking quickly and potentially dangerously on Oxford following their attacks. However, without having created another serious chance. Half-time came without that situation changing or the U’s managing to carve out an opening at the other end. Town had certainly been much better than they were against Northampton, although that wasn’t difficult, but still without threatening on too many occasions. Parrott’s effort just past the post was the best of the Blues’ opportunities with Norwood’s early header having lacked any power. Similarly, Oxford had had one or two opportunities but without looking convincing or like a side in their current impressive run of form. Town began the second half brightly and two minutes after the restart might well have gone in front. From a Dozzell corner, Chambers flicked on to Norwood, who was unable to direct towards goal. The ball fell for Bennetts, who smashed a shot across the face of goal and wide. It was a decent chance and one the winger will feel he should have taken. A minute later, Anthony Forde was booked for a foul on Judge. The Blues began to put on the pressure and in the 53rd minute Gorrin’s slip under pressure from Bishop led to Norwood having an opportunity to stab towards goal on the stretch. The striker beat keeper Stevens but the ball came back off the post. Town went very close again two minutes later. Bishop crossed from the left and Parrott somehow sent it back across goal and wide when it looked easier to hit the target. The Irishman was left with his head in his hands inside the six-yard box. On the hour, Dozzell sent over a deep free-kick from midway inside the Oxford half to the left which reached Norwood beyond the far post but the Town number 10 was unable to direct it goalwards. Oxford made a double change in the 63rd minute when Gorrin and Elliot Lee were replaced by Olamide Shodipo and James Henry, a Town target in Paul Jewell’s time as boss. A minute later, the U’s created their best chance of the game. Sykes crossed from the right and Taylor headed over when he will feel he should at least have hit the target. The game was becoming increasingly open and end to end, and on 68 Parrott shot over from a tight angle on the left. In the 74th minute, Town swapped Bishop, who had had one or two moments without showing the form of early in the season, for Josh Harrop, while the U’s exchanged Taylor for Sam Winnall. Oxford claimed a penalty in the 80th minute when Winnall went to ground under the attention of Chambers as Barker’s cross came over from the right but referee Edwards wasn’t interested and the appeals were less than convincing. Town swapped Norwood, who had put in his usual busy shift and will feel he should have scored when he hit the post, and Bennetts, similarly lively until he ran out of steam, for Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears. With two scheduled minutes remaining, and with neither side having threatened again, Oxford swapped Barker for Liam Kelly. A minute later, Holy made his first proper save of the game, the big Czech getting down to his left to bat away Winnall’s shot from the edge of the box. It was a regulation stop that the keeper would have been very disappointed not to have made. In injury time, the ball was squared to Kelly in space in the area and Harrop slid in to make a terrific block. Soon after referee Edwards brought to an end a second goalless draw in a few days at Portman Road - and the third in four games between Town and Oxford - but with the Blues significantly better than they had been against Northampton. Town will feel they did enough to claim all three points with their passing having more of a purpose and at a greater tempo than has usually been the case this season. Norwood, Parrott and Bennetts likely to feel they should have taken their side's better opportunities, while Taylor will feel he ought to have scored his header for the U’s, who failed to win for only the second time in 10 league matches. Town last drew back-to-back games at home in September 2016 when they registered stalemates with Aston Villa and Brighton, and 0-0 draws in successive matches in April 2016 at Wolves and against Charlton at Portman Road. A point, although in itself not a bad one, won't do much to improve manager Lambert's situation with his departure still looking nailed-on in the days to come. The draw sees Town drop a place to 12th, now six points off the play-offs and 14 behind Tuesday’s opponents Hull City in second, who they meet at the KC Stadium. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Bishop (Harrop 74), Bennetts (Sears 81), Parrott, Judge, Norwood (Drinan 81). Unused: Cornell, Matheson, Ward, Lankester. Oxford: Stevens, Ruffels, Moore (c), Gorrin (Shodipo 63), Brannagan, Taylor (Winnall 74), Sykes, Forde, Atkinson, Lee (Henry 63), Barker. Unused: Eastwood, Hall, Grayson, Kelly. Referee: Marc Edwards (Tyne and Wear).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



BromleyBloo added 17:09 - Feb 20

Ignoring the wider picture, this was much better. The last match called for drastic changes and to be fair PL made them.



Oxford not that great and we more than matched them. Actually in the second half we pushed on and they were there for the taking, if only we had the strength and confidence to do so. We missed many chances in that period, hit the post and Norwood, as he does, always threatening to make something happen.



Nsiala and Wilson played well, as did The Dozzell/Bishop partnership and Kenlock and Chambers also okay. Bennett’s has a threat, but.............? Holy only had one save to make in the 90 mins.



Ox came back in it towards the end, but we could’ve won with a bit more belief and guile and, while better, that was the minimum that we should be expecting from this team/squad.



Some tough fixtures coming up, so we better turn up and improve, otherwise season over and wholesale change required at the club, including a new owner!!!

12

sospier added 17:12 - Feb 20

Slight improvement.Very big catch up now.Hopefully Lamberts last match. 15

dirtydingusmagee added 17:13 - Feb 20

better than recent performances ,but not good enough for promotion. Another season in the wilderness. Its painful when you see other teams thump teams that we have struggle against, we are NOT good enough. Every thing needs to be changed with the club top to bottom . 18

thechangingman added 17:13 - Feb 20

It's just awful hanging in a state of unknowing, with so much wrong at the club, from top downwards.



I always want Town to win, but at the moment it all feels a little pointless, and just going-through-the-motions, until the Big Stuff is resolved.



Hopefully, some definitive decisions will be made this week, then we can start rebuilding, and having a little belief and hope too.



Wow. Imaging that? Having a little optimism... 11

TimmyH added 17:14 - Feb 20

Well they're hardly classics against Oxford!! 3rd 0-0 in 4 encounters but an improved performance today and should have gone ahead with Norwood's effort in the early stages of the 2nd half in a good 10 minute spell but if we're about to start patting the lads on the back for this we're hardly setting the standards very high...



Wilson best player out there today which says a lot considering he's been out for a number of months. Lambert out! 7

jdtractor96 added 17:14 - Feb 20

1 point from 15th. #LambertOut 9

62WasBest added 17:15 - Feb 20

Can't wait for the highlights when I have 2 seconds to spare. 5

itfcserbia added 17:15 - Feb 20

McCarthy will take Cardiff to the Prem before Lambert takes us to Championship.

This is just prolonging the agony, by March we will be out of the race after next two games. 5

midastouch added 17:16 - Feb 20

The goal drought continues. I'd rather have one striker that can score 20+ goals a season rather than 4 or 5 that can't manage that between all of them combined!

Lambert out!!! 8

Daz added 17:16 - Feb 20

Good game today, unlucky not to get a goal

Keep it going town

Need to turn this season around before it's to late

Same Team next match plz 1

DebsyAngel added 17:17 - Feb 20

Played a lot better - but if only we could SCORE. Wilson had a good game. Not the thrashing I was expecting, which is one positive anyhow. Not really much more to add! 2

runningout added 17:19 - Feb 20

straining any glimmer from this game worthless. 1

Bert added 17:20 - Feb 20

In the context of everything that is wrong about issues on and off the field, this was a vastly improved performance. We actually played in Oxford's half, looked assured, had movement off the ball and created good opportunities. Nsiala had a particularly good game. We should not be struggling in this league to beat teams and that's why change has to come. Lambert will be pleased with the effort but it's goals that win games and he does not appear to have a formula for that. Time for a managerial change and leadership and investment from the owner 4

EssexTractor added 17:20 - Feb 20

Judged on today’s performance against an inform Oxford side , the question is ..why has Lambert fielded a non -inventive team this season against sides much weaker then Oxford..?

This is League One ..we are not Barcelona ...we need to play in the opponents half quicker ...we did so today .sadly some clumsy finishing and bad luck against the post but we did have shots!

Do not change the starting line up against Hull City

Well done to the much maligned Toto ..not one mistake and straightforward defending by Wilson...



3

shefki86 added 17:20 - Feb 20

A 0-0 with the mighty Oxford United..... whether it was better than Tuesday night or not let’s put things into perspective!! Just NOT good enough!



Lambert out!! 7

Barty added 17:21 - Feb 20

Oh for a goal !! Lambert out 5

SickParrot added 17:24 - Feb 20

Just hope that today's improved performance and point hasn't bought Lambert more time. It shouldn't because Oxford had an off day and we still didn't score. 0

jonbull88 added 17:26 - Feb 20

Chink of light with a slightly better performance, ready for the new manager. Lambert out!!! 3

blue86 added 17:26 - Feb 20

It is what it is, win lose or draw this game nothing changes! Lambert needs to go, Marcus needs to stop pretending (very badly) to be a credible football club owner, and sell us to someone who can. Evans has overseen our demise from a championship side on the edge of the playoffs, to a league 1 side who are sliding towards the Lower half of the league. Terrible decisions, terrible managerial appointments, under funding YES under funding etc etc, plus the debt has grown significantly in is time here. Unbelievable really, some will probably disagree with me but that's life. Remember be carefull what you wish for! Well I wish for better times which doesent include Lambert, but far more importantly dosent include our COMPLETE CLOWN of an owner! The end. 4

felixblues added 17:27 - Feb 20

Any truth in the rumour of an American consortium ready to make a takeover bid? Would make sense as to why Evan's hasn't pulled the trigger ? 0

itfcserbia added 17:31 - Feb 20

From your lips to God's ears' felixblues 0

DifferentGravy added 17:31 - Feb 20

Well, I guess It was better....probably give 6.5 out of 10



Shaded the first half but not really any real chances for either side. Second half started off on the front foot and had a 15 minute spell where we could have scored. 2 good chances and a couple half chances. Oxford began to get on top and by 80mins it looked like they were going on to win. Some last ditch defending and a good save from Holy.



A lot of effort put in. We create chances with Norwood in the team(although he couldnt take one today)......if only he had a partner instead of Parrott being played as an attacking midfielder who sat deeper as he began to tire. Still such negative tactics at times.



Toto, Norwood put in a really good shift. Dozzell, Parrott, Chambers did ok although some erratic passing. Bennetts good first half - not much in second and Teddy quiet first half and better in the second. Kenlock got done a few times and Judge didnt do much.



Man of the match was Wilson. Absolute rock 3

ringwoodblue added 17:32 - Feb 20

Frankly I’d be happier to lose 3-2 or 4-3 rather than draw 0-0 as at least it would be some excitement and show some positive intent.



One thing that’s for sure, it won’t be 0-0 in the next two games. The Lambert era must surely come to an end after that. 1

davetheblue added 17:33 - Feb 20

At least I won’t be miserable tonight.

Changes still needed and whoever evans chooses he frankly has to back him more. 0

midlandblue54 added 17:33 - Feb 20

Telephone call - (Evans to Lambert) Well done Paul keep up the good work your saving me thousands in win bonus payments 6

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments