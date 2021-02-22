Wright and Cotter Left Out of 21-Man Senior Squad

Monday, 22nd Feb 2021 16:15 The EFL has published its clubs’ squads for the second half of the season following the January transfer window, confirming that the Blues have left Harry Wright and Barry Cotter out of a senior list of 21 rather than 22 players. Due to the salary cap, which it was recently announced will be scrapped from the end of the season, clubs were permitted to name only 22 players aged over 21 on New Year’s Day 2020 in a senior squad. That squad was limited to a wage bill of £2.5 million but with contracts signed prior to the introduction of the cap treated at a lower level, as if they are worth £113,000 per annum. Town have named only 21 players as a 22nd would take them over that £2.5 million limit. As had been expected, keeper Wright and right-back Cotter are both over 21 and left out of the squad, meaning they are unavailable for selection during the second half of the season. With Adam Przybek on loan at Chesterfield, 19-year-old Bert White, who joined the club on a free transfer after leaving AFC Wimbledon in the summer, is the Blues' third-choice keeper for the second half of the season. Town's 29 players on the contracted players under-21 list is more than anyone else in the division, although five players - Przybek, Idris El Mizouni, Corrie Ndaba, Ben Folami and Brett McGavin - are out on loan for the second half of the season and the list includes five of the six incoming loan signings. The full lists for all EFL clubs can be found here. Town senior squad Teddy Bishop

Luke Chambers

David Cornell

Aaron Drinan

Gwion Edwards

Myles Kenlock

Josh Harrop

Oli Hawkins

Tomas Holy

Emyr Huws

Kayden Jackson

Alan Judge

Jon Nolan

James Norwood

Toto Nsiala

Freddie Sears

Cole Skuse

Kane Vincent-Young

Stephen Ward

James Wilson

Luke Woolfenden Contracted players under-21 Levi Andoh

Elkan Baggott

Keanan Bennetts

Kai Brown

Zak Brown

Tawanda Chirewa

Bailey Clements

Ross Crane

Dylan Crowe

Armando Dobra

Flynn Downes

Andre Dozzell

Idris El Mizouni

Ben Folami

Liam Gibbs

Thomas Hughes

Jack Lankester

Luke Matheson

Brett McGavin

Mark McGuinness

Ben Morris

Corrie Ndaba

Tristan Nydam

Troy Parrott

Adam Przybek

Tyreece Simpson

Tommy Smith

Luke Thomas

Bert White

Photo: Matchday Images



positivity added 16:30 - Feb 22

good that jackson and nolan are in.



must mean that lambert can be persuaded to swallow his petty pride

or(even better)

that someone else will come in who can use them! 0

TractorFrog added 16:37 - Feb 22

Very strange to leave out Wright and Cotter, when there’s no harm whatsoever in including one of them. It’s unlikely, but maybe one of them will suddenly become brilliant in training, or there will be multiple injuries in the goalkeeper or right-back position and one of them will be needed. But now, neither of them will be allowed to play. Very strange. 0

TractorFrog added 16:39 - Feb 22

Sorry, just seen that that would take them over the wage limit. Ignore my previous comment. 1

Dissboyitfc added 16:57 - Feb 22

I thought the wage cap was scrapped?

0

Dissboyitfc added 16:58 - Feb 22

ok reread it! 0

