Wright and Cotter Left Out of 21-Man Senior Squad
Monday, 22nd Feb 2021 16:15

The EFL has published its clubs’ squads for the second half of the season following the January transfer window, confirming that the Blues have left Harry Wright and Barry Cotter out of a senior list of 21 rather than 22 players.

Due to the salary cap, which it was recently announced will be scrapped from the end of the season, clubs were permitted to name only 22 players aged over 21 on New Year’s Day 2020 in a senior squad.

That squad was limited to a wage bill of £2.5 million but with contracts signed prior to the introduction of the cap treated at a lower level, as if they are worth £113,000 per annum.

Town have named only 21 players as a 22nd would take them over that £2.5 million limit. As had been expected, keeper Wright and right-back Cotter are both over 21 and left out of the squad, meaning they are unavailable for selection during the second half of the season.

With Adam Przybek on loan at Chesterfield, 19-year-old Bert White, who joined the club on a free transfer after leaving AFC Wimbledon in the summer, is the Blues' third-choice keeper for the second half of the season.

Town's 29 players on the contracted players under-21 list is more than anyone else in the division, although five players - Przybek, Idris El Mizouni, Corrie Ndaba, Ben Folami and Brett McGavin - are out on loan for the second half of the season and the list includes five of the six incoming loan signings. The full lists for all EFL clubs can be found here.

Town senior squad

Teddy Bishop
Luke Chambers
David Cornell
Aaron Drinan
Gwion Edwards
Myles Kenlock
Josh Harrop
Oli Hawkins
Tomas Holy
Emyr Huws
Kayden Jackson
Alan Judge
Jon Nolan
James Norwood
Toto Nsiala
Freddie Sears
Cole Skuse
Kane Vincent-Young
Stephen Ward
James Wilson
Luke Woolfenden

Contracted players under-21

Levi Andoh
Elkan Baggott
Keanan Bennetts
Kai Brown
Zak Brown
Tawanda Chirewa
Bailey Clements
Ross Crane
Dylan Crowe
Armando Dobra
Flynn Downes
Andre Dozzell
Idris El Mizouni
Ben Folami
Liam Gibbs
Thomas Hughes
Jack Lankester
Luke Matheson
Brett McGavin
Mark McGuinness
Ben Morris
Corrie Ndaba
Tristan Nydam
Troy Parrott
Adam Przybek
Tyreece Simpson
Tommy Smith
Luke Thomas
Bert White


Photo: Matchday Images



positivity added 16:30 - Feb 22
good that jackson and nolan are in.

must mean that lambert can be persuaded to swallow his petty pride
or(even better)
that someone else will come in who can use them!
0

TractorFrog added 16:37 - Feb 22
Very strange to leave out Wright and Cotter, when there’s no harm whatsoever in including one of them. It’s unlikely, but maybe one of them will suddenly become brilliant in training, or there will be multiple injuries in the goalkeeper or right-back position and one of them will be needed. But now, neither of them will be allowed to play. Very strange.
0

TractorFrog added 16:39 - Feb 22
Sorry, just seen that that would take them over the wage limit. Ignore my previous comment.
1

Dissboyitfc added 16:57 - Feb 22
I thought the wage cap was scrapped?
0

Dissboyitfc added 16:58 - Feb 22
ok reread it!
0


