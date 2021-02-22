Wright and Cotter Left Out of 21-Man Senior Squad
Monday, 22nd Feb 2021 16:15
The EFL has published its clubs’ squads for the second half of the season following the January transfer window, confirming that the Blues have left Harry Wright and Barry Cotter out of a senior list of 21 rather than 22 players.
Due to the salary cap, which it was recently announced will be scrapped from the end of the season, clubs were permitted to name only 22 players aged over 21 on New Year’s Day 2020 in a senior squad.
That squad was limited to a wage bill of £2.5 million but with contracts signed prior to the introduction of the cap treated at a lower level, as if they are worth £113,000 per annum.
Town have named only 21 players as a 22nd would take them over that £2.5 million limit. As had been expected, keeper Wright and right-back Cotter are both over 21 and left out of the squad, meaning they are unavailable for selection during the second half of the season.
With Adam Przybek on loan at Chesterfield, 19-year-old Bert White, who joined the club on a free transfer after leaving AFC Wimbledon in the summer, is the Blues' third-choice keeper for the second half of the season.
Town's 29 players on the contracted players under-21 list is more than anyone else in the division, although five players - Przybek, Idris El Mizouni, Corrie Ndaba, Ben Folami and Brett McGavin - are out on loan for the second half of the season and the list includes five of the six incoming loan signings. The full lists for all EFL clubs can be found here.
Town senior squad
Teddy Bishop
Contracted players under-21
Levi Andoh
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 277 bloggers
Something Rotten by Tristan90
Marcellus, a guard at Elsinore Castle, is a bit-part character in Hamlet yet utters one of the play’s most famous lines: "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark."
Be Careful What You Wish For by Broganonthewing
This phrase has been bandied about quite a bit recently, even Marcus Evans has quoted it.
Two Directions by bbg
Fans, media and pundits always seem to target the manager, even Bobby Robson was targeted in his time. However, he was rightly allowed four of five mediocre seasons before starting to make real progress.
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? by Theipswich
Given the circumstances in which we supporters find ourselves at our lowest point in 64 years and with a level of communication befitting Lord Lucan, I have penned an open letter to our president Marcus Evans, as I am certain I would not have the courtesy of a reply if I were to write to the club:
Lambert's Cat by Moggasknockdown
Remember goalkeeper-coach Jimmy Walker’s ill-conceived tweet back in November? “If we don’t finish in the top four minimum we might as well wrap up”?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]