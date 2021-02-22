Fans to Return to Grounds in May
Monday, 22nd Feb 2021 16:59
Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced that fans can return to watch games in limited numbers from May 17th.
Johnson has outlined a roadmap for easing the current lockdown restrictions in four steps. Fans return to stadia and indoor arenas is an aspect of step three with further increases in numbers step four.
Step three will see smaller stadia allowed to accommodate 4,000 supporters or half their capacity, whichever is lower, while the biggest grounds such as Wembley and the larger Premier League venues will be able to admit 10,000 or a quarter of their capacity. It’s hoped that step four will see restrictions lifted further from June 21st.
“The turnstiles of our sports stadia will once again rotate, subject in all cases to capacity limits depending on the size of the venue,” Johnson said.
The plans mean that fans could be back for the end of the Premier League campaign on May 23rd and also some of the EFL play-offs.
The final games of the three EFL divisions are being played over the weekend of May 8th and 9th with the semi-finals due to start on May 15th. The finals have been set for the weekend of May 29th-31st.
The summer also sees Euro 2020 with England hosting group fixtures against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic at Wembley in June.
The Czech game could be played in front of a bigger crowd and there are hopes that the semi-finals and final may be played in front of a capacity crowd.
Photo: Pagepix
