Nydam Returns to Action as U23s Host QPR

Tuesday, 23rd Feb 2021 11:57 Midfielder Tristan Nydam makes his very long-awaited return to action when the U23s take on QPR at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). Nydam suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage in the pre-season friendly at Notts County in July 2019 and hasn’t featured since. The 21-year-old has been back training on the grass since October but today is his first match action. The U23s, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, are currently second in Professional Development League Two South, six points behind Bristol City having played a game more, with QPR second bottom.

Photo: Werner Scholz



Chrisd added 12:01 - Feb 23

All the very best. I’m sure they’ll be a mixture of nerves and excitement, but terrific to see him back in action. 7

TractorFrog added 12:07 - Feb 23

A few years ago, we talked about Downes, Dozzell and Nydam as a midfield trio who really worked well together, and were the future of the club. Nydam's injuries have made him a bit of a forgotten player, but then Bishop returned from injury and we had Dozzell, Downes, Bishop as the best midfield trio. Now Nydam is back, how about a diamond midfield four of Dozzell, Downes, Nydam and Bishop? With Liam Gibbs, Brett McGavin and Idris El Mizouni on the bench (this is next season of course), the future of the Ipswich Town midfield is bright! 5

OwainG1992 added 12:20 - Feb 23

Nydam was the kid that Mick was most excited by!

Over Flynn, Dozza and Bish.

Best of luck to him. 5

Edmundo added 12:21 - Feb 23

Bishop, Downes, Dozzell and Nydam should all be forming our midfield. Contract negotiations should focus on our Academy products imo, plus maybe Edwards. Release the other out of contract players. 0

Derbyshire_Blue added 12:24 - Feb 23

Great to see him back, will be a real asset if he can get back to full fitness. 3

90z added 12:27 - Feb 23

The question is.. Will he be a midfielder or a left back ? 1

TractorFrog added 12:32 - Feb 23

90z, he is playing left-back in this match. I think he is better as a midfielder, but seeing as we will have Dozzell, Bishop, McGavin, El Mizouni, Gibbs and hopefully Downes and Judge next year in midfield (Skuse, Huws and now Nolan are almost certain to leave at the end of the year), maybe it's better for him to be the back-up left-back for Myles Kenlock, who is probably going to be our only senior left-back next year otherwise (although we could sign a new one next year as the salary cap is gone). 0

The_Prof added 12:34 - Feb 23

Don't forget Dobra in the mid-field mix?

2

RobITFC added 12:36 - Feb 23

Welcome back Tristian, hope your comeback game goes well. will be interesting to see how Jackson & nolan play and if they will ever be back for 1st team selection again ? Why are our U23 games always the same day as the 1st 6team now. ? 0

Nazemariner added 12:47 - Feb 23

Good luck Tristan.



That team should run out comfortable winners! 0

Suffolkboy added 12:49 - Feb 23

Only the very best wishes; you’ll be excited to actually on the field as part of a recognised professional team ,so enjoy , conquer any nerves and play well !

COYB 1

chepstowblue added 12:59 - Feb 23

Wasn't at all impressed when I saw Nydam. Tidy enough, but like Dozzell he appeared very lightweight,and I really couldn't fathom what his strengths would be. That aside, 'good luck to him'. Hope he can fulfil the potential that others have seen in him. 0

TractorFrog added 13:04 - Feb 23

I was thinking of Dobra as a winger, that's why I missed him off. I could see this team being a real force in the future:

GK - Holy

RB - Vincent-Young

CB - Woolfenden

CB - Ndaba/Baggott

LB - Kenlock/Nydam

CM - Downes

CM - Dozzell

CM - Bishop

RW - Lankester

LW - Dobra

ST - Drinan



With a bench of:

Przybek/White (one of these two later taking over from Holy)

Nydam/Kenlock

Baggott/Ndaba

McGavin

Gibbs

El Mizouni

SImpson/Morris (if he's ever not injured)

0

