Nolan and Jackson in U23s Facing QPR

Tuesday, 23rd Feb 2021 13:03 Senior pair Jon Nolan and Kayden Jackson are in the Blues’ U23s XI hosting QPR at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). The two are training with the squad coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher having fallen out with manager Paul Lambert. Also in the side are Tristan Nydam, Jack Lankester and Armando Dobra. Lowestoft keeper Warren Burwood, who was previously with Cardiff and Norwich, is among the substitutes with Bert White likely to have travelled with the first-team squad as a third keeper and involved in the warm-ups at Hull this evening. U23s: Wright, Crowe, Baggott, Smith, Nydam, Alexander, Dobra, Nolan, Lankester, Jackson, Siziba. Subs: Burwood, Z Brown, Simpson, K Brown, Crane.

Photo: Matchday Images



Kropotkin123 added 13:18 - Feb 23

Free the Ipswich two 2

stevelincsexile added 13:25 - Feb 23

That team would give the first team a good game. 3

Linkboy13 added 13:28 - Feb 23

Nolan and Jackson playing for the u23s i can see there being a flare up. 0

Trac70 added 13:40 - Feb 23

Both go out and score a couple of goals each and then shove it right up Shamberts jacksie!!!! 0

BildestonBlue added 13:44 - Feb 23

Lambert's a terrorist pass it on! -3

RobITFC added 14:06 - Feb 23

still o.o 58 mins 0

Barty added 14:07 - Feb 23

IMO Jackson should be partnering Norwood up front tonight but Lambert is a joke.



0

buzbyblue added 14:40 - Feb 23

Don't worry chaps, lamberts last game in charge tonight all bits crossed 0

