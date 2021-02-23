Dobra on Target as Nydam Returns in U23s Draw With QPR

Tuesday, 23rd Feb 2021 18:37

Armando Dobra netted a penalty, Tristan Nydam played 52 minutes and Jon Nolan, Kayden Jackson and Jack Lankester the full 90 as Town’s U23s drew 1-1 with QPR at Playford Road this afternoon.

Nydam was playing his first game since breaking his ankle and suffering ligament damage at Notts County in July 2019.

Dobra won the the spot-kick himself in the 67th minute when he was felled just inside the box. The Albania U21 international beat the keeper straight down the middle.

QPR, who like the Blues fielded a strong side, levelled six minutes later when Martell Taylor-Crossdale curled home a free-kick.

The U23s, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, remain second in Professional Development League Two South but now five points behind leaders Bristol City.

U23s: Wright, Crowe (K Brown 75), Baggott, Smith, Nydam (Crane 52), Alexander, Dobra, Nolan (Simpson 58), Lankester, Jackson, Siziba. Subs: Burwood, Z Brown.

QPR: Brzozowski, Williams-Lowe, Woolard-Innocent, Bettache, Mahorn, De Wijs, De Silva, Duncan, Taylor-Crossdale, Thomas (Kargbo 63), Alfa. Subs: Bansal-McNulty, Little, Carlyle.





Photo: Matchday Images