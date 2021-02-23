Hull City 0-1 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Tuesday, 23rd Feb 2021 19:55 James Norwood’s fourth goal of the season has given Town a 1-0 half-time lead against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium. Boss Paul Lambert named an unchanged side, sticking with the same XI that drew 0-0 with Oxford at Portman Road on Saturday with Troy Parrott again playing off Norwood up front. Five-goal joint-top scorer Gwion Edwards returned to the 18 following his knock with Jack Lankester dropping out having played for the U23s this afternoon. Hull made three changes from the team which drew 3-3 at Doncaster on Saturday with former Blues right-back Josh Emmanuel, Dan Crowley and Gavin Whyte coming into the line-up. Skipper George Honeyman and Greg Docherty were in the XI despite suffering knocks at the Keepmoat Stadium, while ex-Blues loanee Callum Elder also started. After both teams had taken a knee, with the exception of Toto Nsiala who remained standing as he did on Saturday, the game got under way with the wind blowing strongly. Neither side, with Town wearing their light blue away strip, was able to carve out a chance in the early stages but with the game being almost entirely played in the Tigers half. On 12 Norwood battled himself some space on the edge of the box before hitting a shot which was blocked. And in the 15th minute the Blues went in front. Kenlock played a superb ball from only a matter of yards inside the Tigers half on the left which, with the assistance of the wind, reached Norwood on the right of the box, from where the striker smashed a powerful first-time shot past Hull keeper Matt Ingram. The Tigers continued to struggle to get going and in the 25th minute the Blues threatened again. Andre Dozzell fed in Parrott on the right of the box but the on-loan Tottenham man took too long over his low cross and it was blocked. The Tigers finally showed some attacking threat as the half-hour mark approached, an Emmanuel cross was blocked and Dan Crowley’s shot deflected behind off Dozzell. And there was a big scare for the Blues from the corner. Dozzell looked to have an easy clearance but inadvertently scuffed it to Crowley, who teed-up Keane Lewis-Potter but fortunately for Town the forward shot wide when it looked easier to score. On 36 Hull had a free-kick in a dangerous position midway inside the Town half, following a foul by Dozzell on Honeyman, but the home skipper gifted the ball to Parrott a matter of feet away from him, the Irishman bringing it forward towards the Hull box but overhit his through pass to Bennetts. The Blues continued to look the more likely scorer of the game’s second goal, Bennetts tricking his way into the area on the right before his cut-back was stopped by a Hull boot. From the position he’d got himself in a shot may have been a better option. In the 41st minute Nsiala was booked for a foul on Mallik Wilks. Wilks, Hull’s top scorer with 17, tried to battle his way through several Town tackles moments before the whistle, claiming a penalty when he eventually fell, but referee Tom Nield wasn’t interested. Town were well worth their lead at the break having had the better of the half and having had opportunities to create more openings in addition to Norwood’s well-taken goal from Kenlock’s excellent pass. Hull had been poor but still might have gone in level had Lewis-Potter taken the opportunity which had been gifted to them from the corner. Hull City: Ingram, Elder, Burke, Wilks, Honeyman (c), Emmanuel, Lewis-Potter, Crowley, Whyte, Greaves, Docherty. Subs: Long, Coyle, Scott, Jones, Flores, Slater, Magennis. Ipswich: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Judge, Parrott, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Edwards, Sears, Drinan, Harrop, Matheson. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).

Photo: Action Images



jas0999 added 19:57 - Feb 23

Good first half performance. But sadly, if we do win tonight, which we should do against a poor / injury hit Hull, then PL is going nowhere. That’s a bad thing for this club.

4

Bazza8564 added 20:00 - Feb 23

Intensity and energy at last. Much more like it lets get a second and take the game away from them.



3

Cloddyseedbed added 20:04 - Feb 23

We were the best team in the 1st half. We had more chances. Bennetts frustrates the hell out of me, always runs into trouble or takes the wrong option. Such a shame as he has the pace and skill to beat his man but nothing seems to come of it. Norwood very lively and playing well. 2

Cloddyseedbed added 20:04 - Feb 23

Kirbmeister added 20:05 - Feb 23

jas0999 - so you want us to lose then? Loyal supporter. 0

aas1010 added 20:06 - Feb 23

Jas0999. I agree . Only want the best for this club ! 2

DifferentGravy added 20:08 - Feb 23

Solid performance and deserve to be ahead. But nothing to do with Lamberts tactics. Make no mistake.......this is down to two players......Wilson, who organizes the defence and Norwood who (from Tranmere days) knows how to play up top on his own and has an eye for goal



We are dogged and closing them down but still are creatively stifled. We will win today.......lets see if this approach continues to grind teams down 0

Marinermagic added 20:09 - Feb 23

aas1010 please refer to previous comment. Accept what we have where we are and get behind the Team. Your negativity and that of many others on this site begs to be believed. Loyal supporters fcs seht a grip. -2

itfc_4ever added 20:09 - Feb 23

Heard there was a big meeting as a take over is being finalised, new manager coming in players need to start impressing or will be gone in summer 3

Theonlywayisup added 20:12 - Feb 23

Well done Toto. I applaud you mate. 0

aas1010 added 20:14 - Feb 23

Marinermagic . There is no negative from me I like many off these town supporters only want to win and win is what we deserve . 43 years a supporter this is the worst manager also hurst and Keane we have seen surely we deserve better ! But with people saying us loyal supporters are not loyal you better get your facts right before you slag us true Ipswich town supporters ! 4

jas0999 added 20:23 - Feb 23

Kirbmeister - no. Want to win. Just don’t want PL at the club. One win doesn’t justify over two years of failure. 4

aas1010 added 20:25 - Feb 23

Jas0999 exactly ! 2

timkatieadamitfc added 20:38 - Feb 23

With the amount of injuries we had earlier in season can’t believe some people are saying we’ll win tonight because hull have injuries 😂 0

Marinermagic added 20:39 - Feb 23

Having been a supporter from the late Ramsey era I have to say that through all the highs and lows I have witnessed, mostly from the North Stand this is the worst period of negativity I have witnessed. Even with a supportive owner in the Cobbold family Robson struggled and if most of you lot had been around then would have been close to leaving under this barrage of negativity. FFS accept where we are and what we are trying to do ie get out of this league with very limited resource and while you are at it think where the club would be without ME and his millions. 0

Len_Brennan added 20:40 - Feb 23

Marinermagic- "Accept what we have ..." - says it all really.

Were those of us who have been crying out for Lambert to switch formation & tactics, to move to a more 'on the front foot' game plan wrong when we were being 'negative? Or should we just have accepted what we had? 2

aas1010 added 20:48 - Feb 23

And where will we be going with him ( evans)? Downwards all that hard work by Ramsey to get us into the good times and the better times with robson and then burley all that hard work ruined by Evans & co taking over the club sacking magilton then employing bad managers selling our young stars off . Surely we deserve better times and to get that a decent manager who energetic and knowledgeable off wat we the true town supporters deserve 0

Marinermagic added 20:48 - Feb 23

Len Brennan amazing what you can now do with the squad back to full fitness remember we had 10 out at one point. 🎣 0

