Hull City 0-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Tuesday, 23rd Feb 2021 21:10 Town finally recorded a victory over one of League One’s higher flyers as James Norwood’s fourth goal of the season saw the Blues a 1-0 victory over Hull City at the KCOM Stadium. Norwood slammed home Myles Kenlock's superb cross-field pass in the 15th minute. Boss Paul Lambert named an unchanged side, sticking with the same XI that drew 0-0 with Oxford at Portman Road on Saturday with Troy Parrott again playing off James Norwood up front. Five-goal joint-top scorer Gwion Edwards returned to the 18 following his knock with Jack Lankester dropping out having played for the U23s this afternoon. Hull made three changes from the team which drew 3-3 at Doncaster on Saturday with former Blues right-back Josh Emmanuel, Dan Crowley and Gavin Whyte coming into the line-up. Skipper George Honeyman and Greg Docherty were in the XI despite suffering knocks at the Keepmoat Stadium, while ex-Blues loanee Callum Elder also started. After both teams had taken a knee, with the exception of Toto Nsiala who remained standing as he did on Saturday, the game got under way with the wind blowing strongly. Neither side, with Town wearing their light blue away strip, was able to carve out a chance in the early stages but with the game being almost entirely played in the Tigers half. On 12 Norwood battled himself some space on the edge of the box before hitting a shot which was blocked. And in the 15th minute the Blues went in front. Kenlock played a superb ball from only a matter of yards inside the Tigers half on the left which, with the assistance of the wind, reached Norwood on the right of the box, from where the striker smashed a powerful first-time shot past Hull keeper Matt Ingram. The Tigers continued to struggle to get going and in the 25th minute the Blues threatened again. Andre Dozzell fed in Parrott on the right of the box but the on-loan Tottenham man took too long over his low cross and it was blocked. The Tigers finally showed some attacking threat as the half-hour mark approached, an Emmanuel cross was blocked and Dan Crowley’s shot deflected behind off Dozzell. And there was a big scare for the Blues from the corner. Dozzell looked to have an easy clearance but inadvertently scuffed it to Crowley, who teed-up Keane Lewis-Potter but fortunately for Town the forward shot wide when it looked easier to score. On 36 Hull had a free-kick in a dangerous position midway inside the Town half, following a foul by Dozzell on Honeyman, but the home skipper gifted the ball to Parrott a matter of feet away from him, the Irishman bringing it forward towards the Hull box but overhit his through pass to Bennetts. The Blues continued to look the more likely scorer of the game’s second goal, Bennetts tricking his way into the area on the right before his cut-back was stopped by a Hull boot. From the position he’d got himself in a shot may have been a better option. In the 41st minute Nsiala was booked for a foul on Mallik Wilks. Wilks, Hull’s top scorer with 17, tried to battle his way through several Town tackles moments before the whistle, claiming a penalty when he eventually fell, but referee Tom Nield wasn’t interested. Town were well worth their lead at the break having had the better of the half and having had opportunities to create more openings in addition to Norwood’s well-taken goal from Kenlock’s excellent pass. Hull had been poor but still might have gone in level had Lewis-Potter taken the opportunity which had been gifted to them from the corner. Following their disappointing first-half display, the Tigers made a double change, swapping Crowley and Whyte for Josh Magennis and Alfie Jones. Having reshuffled, the Tigers were first to threaten in the second half, Lewis-Potter hitting a low shot which may well have beaten Tomas Holy had it not struck James Wilson and deflected wide first. But the home side were unable to maintain any pressure on the Town goal with the Blues soon regaining control. Wilks was yellow-carded for a nothing foul on Kenlock on 56, then Bennetts joined him in the book three minutes later for slamming the ball into the ground having been harshly penalised. As the match passed the hour mark, Kenlock tried to repeat his assist for Norwood’s first half goal, but this time the pass against the wind fell a little short and Ingram was able to come off his line to claim ahead of the Town striker. Norwood, who had given the home defence major headaches all evening, had a big chance to double the Blues’ lead in the 64th minute when Jones lost out to Bennetts not far inside the Tigers half. The winger played Norwood in on goal, the former Tranmere man holding off a defender before shooting the wrong side of Ingram’s left post. Three minutes later, Norwood tried his luck from just outside the area to the left but the ball flew wide and into the stand. On 69 Town swapped Alan Judge for Edwards. Wilks scraped a rare Hull effort wide in the 71st minute with the Blues not looking particularly troubled by the Tigers, who had been head and shoulders above them in the fixture at Portman Road in November. In the 76th minute, the ball was played down the left into the area for Norwood, who stumbled as he broke towards goal but held up to allow team-mates to join him. Eventually, he tried to find Bishop and the ball was deflected into the path of Parrott by a defender, however, the Irish international’s shot was blocked by Jacob Greaves. Moments later, Kenlock was booked for time-wasting. Hull felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the 81st minute when Edwards appeared to bundle over Lewis-Potter as they battled for an overhit cross. The home side looked to have a good case. A minute later, Aaron Drinan took over from Norwood, who could be very pleased with his shift, even if he will feel he should have scored at least one more goal. As the match moved into its penultimate minute, Elder was booked for a foul on Parrott as the striker broke towards the area, the card looked a little harsh. As the Blues prepared to take the free-kick, Josh Harrop replaced Parrott, who like Norwood had caused the Hull defence more than a few problems. Deep in injury time, Harrop spotted Bennetts making a run down the right into the area but the wideman blazed over. Soon after, referee Nield’s whistle confirmed a deserved three points for the Blues. Probably Town’s best result and away performance of the season, particularly given the lesson they were taught by the Tigers in the fixture at Portman Road earlier in the season when the East Yorkshire side ran out 3-0 victors. The Blues should have won more convincingly with Norwood having spurned an excellent second-half opportunity in addition to the good positions Bennetts and Parrott had got into before the break. Hull passed up the gift handed to them by Dozzell in the first half and failed to trouble Holy throughout the 90 minutes, although they will believe they should have been awarded a second half penalty. The win is the Blues' first against a side currently in the top six having lost all seven of their previous games against those teams, although they did beat Accrington when Stanley were in sixth earlier in the season. It's also Town's first win in 15 against the Tigers and their first at the KCOM Stadium since their 5-2 victory in March 2007. Four points from two tough games against form side Oxford and third-placed Hull would appear likely to have given manager Lambert, who it’s understood will hold his meeting with owner Marcus Evans on Thursday, a stay of execution, although with the Blues having won only twice in their last eight, there’s still much to do before a Town renaissance can be declared. The Blues, who are up to 10th, five points off the play-offs, have another tough game on Saturday when Doncaster Rovers, who beat the Blues 4-1 away earlier in the campaign, are at Portman Road. Hull City: Ingram, Elder, Burke, Wilks, Honeyman (c), Emmanuel, Lewis-Potter, Crowley (Jones 46), Whyte (Magennis 46), Greaves, Docherty. Unused: Long, Coyle, Scott, Flores, Slater. Ipswich: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Judge (Edwards 69), Parrott (Harrop 90), Norwood (Drinan 82). Unused: Cornell, Ward, Sears, Matheson. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2

3



DifferentGravy added 21:10 - Feb 23

Well done lads, dogged. Make no mistake though, nothing to do with Lamberts tactics…..its two players……Wilson, who organizes the defence and Norwood, who is used to playing on his own and has an eye for goal. We still lack much of an attacking threat and rely on grinding the oppo down….not entertaining but brought 3 points. Will it continue to work for another 10 wins?



Also, I owe an apology to Kenlock whom Ive been critical of in the past….did very well



Enjoy your evenings. Even CheshireBlue/MarinersMagic might crack a smile(two down marks right there). Onwards

6

BromleyBloo added 21:11 - Feb 23

Fantastic, we won, we won well and we deservedly won well! Hull not very good and we took it to them from the start, bullied them even and generally were much the better team.



A very good goal early on, great cross by Kenlock and great finish by Norwood. A presence upfront all match with him and Parrott, something, if we are honest, we have terminally lacked all season.



We should’ve scored at least one more and won even more comfortably, but we professionally saw the game out with ease and Hull never had a chance in the whole 90 mins - Holy didn’t have to make a save!



We passed and we passed well to each other nearly the whole match?!? Everybody played well and we actually played as a team - everybody giving everything! Totally different to previous - 14 new players! Why???



For this evening forget everything else and just enjoy - let’s show the same self belief and guts until the end of the season and then maybe we have a chance.....................



COYB!!!



14

LWNR2013 added 21:13 - Feb 23

Good. 4

GatesofDelirium added 21:13 - Feb 23

An unexpected result against a top 10 team.. Well done lads! Same again against Doncaster please. 8

Fat_Boy_Tim added 21:13 - Feb 23

Good performance, don't care who the manager is if we play like that. The first half was one of the best 45's I've seen from town in several years and the second was pretty good too. We could have had 3 or 4. Keep that going and why should anyone care who's managing!? COYB 6

Daniel72 added 21:13 - Feb 23

Totally shocked.. been watching St. Etienne.. forgot about this.. was happy with Palace's win last night.. and respect to Toto for not taking the knee. 4

moggasnotebook added 21:13 - Feb 23

Great result Town x



4 clean sheets in last 5

1 defeat in last 6





C



O



Y



B 3

cat added 21:15 - Feb 23

Massive improvement and a great win. Bennetts and Kenlock have added some much needed pace, energy and have upped the general tempo. Defended soundly, played some good stuff through the middle and star man Norwood is a proper handful and can hit the net. 8

WonTheCupin78 added 21:15 - Feb 23

Wilson made a huge difference today again, massive player in League 1. Well done you blues! 7

heathen66 added 21:15 - Feb 23

Wow, I am lost for words

Did not see that coming and will admit i was wrong !!!

Great result and defensive performance.



I do not want to be too negative after such a great win, but Lambert should still be relieved of his duties asap and this will give his successor something to build on. One result in over 2 years is still not good enough.



Still great result and something to smile about at long last !!!



COYB !!!

6

TimmyH added 21:16 - Feb 23

Deserved win tonight and played well particularly first half - so the 'hoodoo' goes! :)

Kenlock my man of the match again but both central defenders played well as did Norwood up front, but Bennetts still a very frustrating player to watch but well done lads overall! As for Hull, very poor not a shot on target and looked on different wave lengths to each other, but that shows what a poor league it is.



Nothing changes for me, still Lambert out, 2 1/2 years and this is probably his stand out result! 5

Fat_Boy_Tim added 21:16 - Feb 23

@DifferentGravy - You can't have it both ways, you can't only blame the manager when we play badly and only credit the players when we play well. The team are clearly playing for the manager and put themselves on the line all night. 2

TractorFrog added 21:16 - Feb 23

Brilliant game! The whole back four were excellent, particularly Kenlock who had a super game. Norwood too was great up top, and almost lasted the entire match. Play like that every week and we won’t just be ‘there or thereabouts,’ we’ll be in the playoffs, and we may even win them.



COME ON IPSWICH! 9

blue86 added 21:18 - Feb 23

Good that we finally beat a top 6 six side. pleased for number 1, the fans, number 2, the players. Changes nothing though for me, Lambert needs to go and Evans needs to up his game or sell us to someone who can move us foward. 4

timkatieadamitfc added 21:18 - Feb 23

Have to say I thought we’d get beat tonight so much to my dismay I didn’t buy game 🙄,what a great result, can’t believe some people were saying we would win as they had injuries 😂( the amount we’ve had this season)

Hull could have ended tonight top of the league so I don’t care what a bad run or how many injuries they gave - WE FECKIN BEAT A TOP 6 TEAM AWAY 👍👍

This may paper over cracks and for me if ya still Lambert out but we can all enjoy a great positive result for once

If only we’d have beaten Northampton we would be right in there 3

sospier added 21:18 - Feb 23

Brilliant result lads.Wilson again outstanding and Norwood nearly back to his best. 6

Saxonblue74 added 21:19 - Feb 23

Well, I actually enjoyed that! Simple game really isn’t it! 442 and don’t spend 90% of the game tapping it about in your own half! Not all had a great game but nobody had a bad one. Credit to Dozz and Bish who controlled midfield. Kenlock is really improving all the time and Chambo was solid,as was Wilson. I don’t care who the boss is if we can keep producing that! I do have to wonder if there are a few disruptive players that haven’t featured recently? Oh yes, Toto was solid too and most unfortunate to be booked. More of the same against Donny and we may get something from that too. 7

aas1010 added 21:19 - Feb 23

Good result . Wonder if lambert talks or gill talks or they get someone else to talk to us ... still lambert out 🪓🪓 -1

SingBlue added 21:20 - Feb 23

Well sh*t the bed... 1

Dolphinblue added 21:20 - Feb 23

Fantastic performance! Wilson, Kenlock, Norwood, Nsiala brilliant everyone else very good Coyb bring on Saturday. 5

chopra777 added 21:21 - Feb 23

Who dares wins! My god my bum squeaks tonite. Could we actually beat Hull. Yes we can. Now for Doncaster. 1

johnwarksshorts added 21:21 - Feb 23

Simple. That's what you get when you have a good defence and a threat up front. No messing about passing out from the back.

Let's keep this style going and hopefully a settled side. But we gave to keep Norwood fit. COYB. 2

LimerickTractorBoy added 21:21 - Feb 23

Excellent.



Hopefully the start of a winning run.



Whomever is the manager....



COYB 5

1psw1ch added 21:22 - Feb 23

brilliant result,,, well done ipswich,,,, let's try build on this and make this club happy again 5

runaround added 21:22 - Feb 23

Our best result of the season and just shows what could have been 4

Page:

1

2

3

You need to login in order to post your comments