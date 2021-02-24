Former Defender Bolton Dies
Wednesday, 24th Feb 2021 12:10
Former Town central defender Jack Bolton died on Monday aged 79.
Born in Lesmahagow in Scotland in October 1941, Bolton joined the Blues from Raith Rovers in July 1963 during Jackie Milburn’s time as boss and made 77 appearances and scored two goals before departing for Morton in May 1966.
Bolton rejoined Raith Rovers, where he was known as Jake and latterly appeared as a club legend at Hall Of Fame events, in 1967 and finished his career with Dumbarton.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 277 bloggers
Something Rotten by Tristan90
Marcellus, a guard at Elsinore Castle, is a bit-part character in Hamlet yet utters one of the play’s most famous lines: "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark."
Be Careful What You Wish For by Broganonthewing
This phrase has been bandied about quite a bit recently, even Marcus Evans has quoted it.
Two Directions by bbg
Fans, media and pundits always seem to target the manager, even Bobby Robson was targeted in his time. However, he was rightly allowed four of five mediocre seasons before starting to make real progress.
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? by Theipswich
Given the circumstances in which we supporters find ourselves at our lowest point in 64 years and with a level of communication befitting Lord Lucan, I have penned an open letter to our president Marcus Evans, as I am certain I would not have the courtesy of a reply if I were to write to the club:
Lambert's Cat by Moggasknockdown
Remember goalkeeper-coach Jimmy Walker’s ill-conceived tweet back in November? “If we don’t finish in the top four minimum we might as well wrap up”?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]