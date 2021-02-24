Former Defender Bolton Dies

Wednesday, 24th Feb 2021 12:10 Former Town central defender Jack Bolton died on Monday aged 79. Born in Lesmahagow in Scotland in October 1941, Bolton joined the Blues from Raith Rovers in July 1963 during Jackie Milburn’s time as boss and made 77 appearances and scored two goals before departing for Morton in May 1966. Bolton rejoined Raith Rovers, where he was known as Jake and latterly appeared as a club legend at Hall Of Fame events, in 1967 and finished his career with Dumbarton. We are all saddened to learn of the passing of former player John "Jake" Bolton.



Our thoughts are with his family at this time.https://t.co/3zrtL2j92I#onerovers pic.twitter.com/wGb91xM8IT — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) February 23, 2021



Photo: Matchday Images



BlueandTruesince82 added 12:28 - Feb 24

Always sad to lose a blue RIP 2

jonbull88 added 12:50 - Feb 24

Sad to hear. RIP. 0

Tedsleftfoot added 13:31 - Feb 24

RIP Jack..my everlasting memory was of him scoring an absolute screamer from 35yds against Carlisle 1965, although a central defender and because of injuries at that time he was used as a centre forward. 0

PJH added 13:31 - Feb 24

RIP



That is sad news. 0

monty_radio added 13:40 - Feb 24

I remember him for wearing bright yellow gloves R.I.P. 0

monty_radio added 13:40 - Feb 24

