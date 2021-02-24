Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Hull City 0-1 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Wednesday, 24th Feb 2021 12:38

Watch highlights of last night's 1-0 victory at Hull via the club's YouTube channel.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Dockerblue added 13:04 - Feb 24
Still look dodgy at RB!
-2

johnwarksshorts added 13:36 - Feb 24
Good win. I like Bennets but I wish he would pull the trigger sooner, he had 2 or 3 glorious chances to score. Hopefully with a bit more coaching and video watching he'll improve in that area. COYB.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 277 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021