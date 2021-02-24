Kenlock and Norwood in Team of the Week
Wednesday, 24th Feb 2021 14:14
Town duo Myles Kenlock and James Norwood have been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week following last night’s 1-0 win at Hull City.
Kenlock provided the assist for Norwood’s 15th-minute goal which saw the Blues to their victory.
Photos: Action Images/Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 277 bloggers
Something Rotten by Tristan90
Marcellus, a guard at Elsinore Castle, is a bit-part character in Hamlet yet utters one of the play’s most famous lines: "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark."
Be Careful What You Wish For by Broganonthewing
This phrase has been bandied about quite a bit recently, even Marcus Evans has quoted it.
Two Directions by bbg
Fans, media and pundits always seem to target the manager, even Bobby Robson was targeted in his time. However, he was rightly allowed four of five mediocre seasons before starting to make real progress.
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? by Theipswich
Given the circumstances in which we supporters find ourselves at our lowest point in 64 years and with a level of communication befitting Lord Lucan, I have penned an open letter to our president Marcus Evans, as I am certain I would not have the courtesy of a reply if I were to write to the club:
Lambert's Cat by Moggasknockdown
Remember goalkeeper-coach Jimmy Walker’s ill-conceived tweet back in November? “If we don’t finish in the top four minimum we might as well wrap up”?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]