Kenlock and Norwood in Team of the Week

Wednesday, 24th Feb 2021 14:14 Town duo Myles Kenlock and James Norwood have been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week following last night’s 1-0 win at Hull City. Kenlock provided the assist for Norwood’s 15th-minute goal which saw the Blues to their victory.

Photos: Action Images/Matchday Images



tmiller12 added 14:21 - Feb 24

Good on Kenlock, much maligned in his fledgling career so far but this will do him some good, hopefully will kick on like Emmanuel has managed to at Hull. Also - absolutely cracking ball to Norwood! 4

spanishblue added 14:22 - Feb 24

Well done young Kenlock I’ll eat my hat now, what an improvement this year, And Norwood may you keep fit and firing 4

sospier added 14:23 - Feb 24

Fully deserved.Well done lads.More of the same Saturday. 3

CrockerITFC added 14:36 - Feb 24

Toto should've been in there as well 3

LWNR2013 added 15:01 - Feb 24

That’s good. 0

Robert_Garrett added 15:13 - Feb 24

Some more of that please 0

