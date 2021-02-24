Quantcast
Clubs Eyeing Youngster Viral
Wednesday, 24th Feb 2021 19:54

TWTD understands academy midfielder Allan Viral is interesting clubs in England, France and Italy.

Paris-born Viral, 19, made his first senior appearances for the Blues in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this season, as a very late sub in the tie against Gillingham at Portman Road and from the start at Crawley.

Viral, in the third year of his scholarship, is yet to be offered a pro contract by Town and we understand three unnamed English clubs are monitoring his situation, as are a side in his native France and another in Italy.



Photo: Matchday Images



cleggo added 19:59 - Feb 24
these type of rumours always go Viral
7

BrightonBlue added 20:15 - Feb 24
With the number of clubs now involved, the interest appears to be contagious
2

hoppy added 20:16 - Feb 24
That news will spread quickly.
2

Edmundo added 20:26 - Feb 24
A whole world of puns about Viral in a post-Covid world...
Let's keep our kids though, or has Evans changed that plan...?
0

Linkboy13 added 20:29 - Feb 24
Another cheap story that won't materialise.
0


