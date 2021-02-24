Clubs Eyeing Youngster Viral

Wednesday, 24th Feb 2021 19:54 TWTD understands academy midfielder Allan Viral is interesting clubs in England, France and Italy. Paris-born Viral, 19, made his first senior appearances for the Blues in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this season, as a very late sub in the tie against Gillingham at Portman Road and from the start at Crawley. Viral, in the third year of his scholarship, is yet to be offered a pro contract by Town and we understand three unnamed English clubs are monitoring his situation, as are a side in his native France and another in Italy.



Photo: Matchday Images



cleggo added 19:59 - Feb 24

these type of rumours always go Viral 7

BrightonBlue added 20:15 - Feb 24

With the number of clubs now involved, the interest appears to be contagious 2

hoppy added 20:16 - Feb 24

That news will spread quickly. 2

Edmundo added 20:26 - Feb 24

A whole world of puns about Viral in a post-Covid world...

Let's keep our kids though, or has Evans changed that plan...? 0

Linkboy13 added 20:29 - Feb 24

Another cheap story that won't materialise. 0

