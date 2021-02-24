Clubs Eyeing Youngster Viral
Wednesday, 24th Feb 2021 19:54
TWTD understands academy midfielder Allan Viral is interesting clubs in England, France and Italy.
Paris-born Viral, 19, made his first senior appearances for the Blues in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this season, as a very late sub in the tie against Gillingham at Portman Road and from the start at Crawley.
Viral, in the third year of his scholarship, is yet to be offered a pro contract by Town and we understand three unnamed English clubs are monitoring his situation, as are a side in his native France and another in Italy.
Photo: Matchday Images
