QPR Watching Dozzell
Thursday, 25th Feb 2021 11:48

TWTD understands QPR have joined Blackburn Rovers in keeping tabs on Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell.

Earlier this month we reported that Rovers, who are managed by former Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray, have been watching Dozzell for a number of months with his assistant and fellow former Blue Mark Venus having been due to attend the postponed game at Shrewsbury.

Now fellow Championship side QPR have joined Rovers is showing interest in the former England U20 international.

In December, Dozzell signed a new contract with the Blues, which runs until the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further season.


sospier added 11:51 - Feb 25
Doesn’t surprise me.
WhittonBoy added 11:55 - Feb 25
Hands off!
TimmyH added 12:00 - Feb 25
If I had a pound for the number of clubs over the last few years that were 'watching' or 'keeping tabs' on Dozzell...
RobITFC added 12:03 - Feb 25
Premier and Championship will watching lower league young players all the time!
BryanPlug added 12:06 - Feb 25
Cue an offer of £200k or something equally crap
Cheshire_Blue added 12:23 - Feb 25
Isn't someone going to blame Paul Lambert ?
aas1010 added 12:33 - Feb 25
Hopefully just talk
SheptonMalletBlue added 12:34 - Feb 25
Why would he want to play for a tin pot club like qpr, with 4 bus shelters for stands? !!!
Skip73 added 12:39 - Feb 25
Bryanplug, and cue Town accepting.
Skip73 added 12:45 - Feb 25
Shepton, you mean that tin pot Championship club who have had 3 seasons in the Prem in the past 10 seasons.
