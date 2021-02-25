QPR Watching Dozzell

Thursday, 25th Feb 2021 11:48 TWTD understands QPR have joined Blackburn Rovers in keeping tabs on Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell. Earlier this month we reported that Rovers, who are managed by former Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray, have been watching Dozzell for a number of months with his assistant and fellow former Blue Mark Venus having been due to attend the postponed game at Shrewsbury. Now fellow Championship side QPR have joined Rovers is showing interest in the former England U20 international. In December, Dozzell signed a new contract with the Blues, which runs until the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



sospier added 11:51 - Feb 25

Doesn’t surprise me. 0

WhittonBoy added 11:55 - Feb 25

Hands off! 0

TimmyH added 12:00 - Feb 25

If I had a pound for the number of clubs over the last few years that were 'watching' or 'keeping tabs' on Dozzell... 1

RobITFC added 12:03 - Feb 25

Premier and Championship will watching lower league young players all the time! 2

BryanPlug added 12:06 - Feb 25

Cue an offer of £200k or something equally crap 0

Cheshire_Blue added 12:23 - Feb 25

Isn't someone going to blame Paul Lambert ? -1

aas1010 added 12:33 - Feb 25

Hopefully just talk 0

SheptonMalletBlue added 12:34 - Feb 25

Why would he want to play for a tin pot club like qpr, with 4 bus shelters for stands? !!! 0

Skip73 added 12:39 - Feb 25

Bryanplug, and cue Town accepting. 0

Skip73 added 12:45 - Feb 25

Shepton, you mean that tin pot Championship club who have had 3 seasons in the Prem in the past 10 seasons. 0

