Lambert Not Interested in Celtic Job
Thursday, 25th Feb 2021 17:36
Town boss Paul Lambert says he’s not interested in the vacant manager’s job at his former club Celtic.
Lambert, 51, says he doesn’t want to do anything which might risk damaging his relationship with Parkhead supporters having played at his hometown club between 1997 and 2005.
"I played for eight years, but I left the Glasgow scene a long time ago,” Lambert told Sky Sports News.
“That's not my life anymore. I don't want to tarnish the good feelings I have with the Celtic fans.
“We won a hell of a lot, stopping Rangers winning ten [league titles] in a row in 1998. That was an incredible achievement.”
Manager Neil Lennon resigned yesterday with the Bhoys 18 points behind Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
“You have to realise, if you finish second, you fail. The new chief executive needs to look at the bigger picture,” Lambert added.
“You have to get trophies back and get the pendulum swinging back your way.
"Nine years of dominance - they have to get that back. If he thinks he will get one or two years of grace, he won't get it. And rightly so, he shouldn't get it.”
Lambert is currently ranked as a 33-1 outside for the job with caretaker-manager John Kennedy the 2-1 favourite for the role with ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe second-favourite at 3-1.
Photo: Matchday Images
