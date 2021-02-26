Norwood Set to Miss Fleetwood Trip as Adjournment Request Denied

Friday, 26th Feb 2021 12:38

Town striker James Norwood is set to miss the Blues’ trip to Fleetwood on Tuesday 16th March after Ipswich Magistrates’ Court refused a request to adjourn his trial, which is scheduled for the same day.

In December, Norwood pleaded not guilty to a charge of drink-driving with the matter set down for a summary trial on March 16th and the frontman released on unconditional bail.

That was prior to Town’s Covid outbreak over Christmas which led to a number of games being postponed, including the Fleetwood match which was due to be played on January 4th.

The trip to Highbury was subsequently rescheduled for March 16th, so given the clash Norwood’s legal team made an application to request that the case be adjourned to allow the striker to play on that date.

However, Ipswich Magistrates’ Court this morning turned down that application and as five hours have been set aside to hear the case, Norwood will be unable to make the trip to the North-West for the game at Fleetwood.

The drink-driving offence is alleged to have taken place in the early hours of August 30th last year on Chapel Road, Cockfield near Bury St Edmunds where the frontman lives.

The 30-year-old is alleged to have recorded 58 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath with the legal limit 35 mcg in 100 ml while driving an Audi Q8.





Photo: Matchday Images