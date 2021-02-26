Town: Evans Not Actively Looking to Sell

Friday, 26th Feb 2021 19:43

Town have issued a statement in response to the news of takeover interest in the club.

As reported yesterday, and in greater detail earlier this afternoon, a largely US-based group is looking to complete a takeover of the Blues.

However, in a statement the club insist that owner Marcus Evans is not touting the club around although would, as he has said in the past, listen to interest.

A spokesman said: “Marcus Evans reiterates that he is not actively looking to sell the club and remains fully focused on taking Ipswich Town back to the Championship.

“However, as he has also stated in the past, he would speak to interested parties if they can prove themselves to be credible buyers that would provide sustainable, long-term investment."





Photo: Matchday Images

Mark added 19:48 - Feb 26

A statement that clarifies nothing. 6

sospier added 19:49 - Feb 26

Incredible 🙈 0

Edmundo added 19:51 - Feb 26

Let's face it, Marcus, you've not actively looked to do anything positive for Ipswich Town. Why change now? 6

multiplescoregasms added 19:52 - Feb 26

A spokesman said: “Marcus Evans reiterates that he is not actively looking to sell the club and remains fully focused on taking Ipswich Town back to the Championship.



Ah, remember the days when everyone was focused on taking Ipswich Town back to the Premiership??

Give it a few years and they will be fully focused on taking Ipswich back to the 2nd Division. 6

ScottCandage added 19:52 - Feb 26

Harry Frazee, 1918 - "Of course my club (the Red Sox) are for sale. So is my hat and my watch. I will sell any asset I have. For a price." 0

htb added 19:53 - Feb 26

We all need to stand up now and tell him he is not welcome at our club. He has done untold damage to our club in the past ten years. Today’s rumours gave me hope for an end to this misery. Whatever the consequences we need him to go and do whatever is necessary to make that happen. The easiest way is not giving him any more of your money. 0

wewerefamous added 19:53 - Feb 26

“A spokesman”... couldn’t be arsed to speak himself. Pathetic! 2

davetheblue added 19:54 - Feb 26

It’s more interesting off field at town at the moment than on

1

Pencilpete added 20:00 - Feb 26

Cant the man just be honest and straight with us just the once. It's clear to everyone that something is happening behind the scenes so why insult our intelligence? 0

Charlie_pl_baxter added 20:06 - Feb 26

Just good negotiation, he's hardly going to come out and say how much he wants the deal to go through until its all agreed. 0

Trac70 added 20:06 - Feb 26

Probably correct. He's not "actively" looking to sell but is open to offers. Now accept the "alleged" offer and F off Evans!!!? 0

istanblue added 20:07 - Feb 26

''However, in a statement the club insist that owner Marcus Evans is not touting the club around...''



That would be a first coming from the glorified ticket tout. #EvansOut 0

brittaniaman added 20:07 - Feb 26

Was it the Charming sweet talking Lambert persuading you not to sell Evans ??? Frightened he will lose his Job if you sell ?? so that was the secret uninteresting meeting he had with you then. !!

As Simon said in his statement Lambert must do a Damn good interview. 0

Umros added 20:07 - Feb 26

I ain’t actively looking to come back ..... 1

Pencilpete added 20:09 - Feb 26

Dont panic, there is probably a non disclosure agreement in place between the parties - publicly Evan's can't say anything else 2

Suffolkboy added 20:15 - Feb 26

No smoke without flames ? We shall see ,or maybe not ?

COYB 0

potter added 20:17 - Feb 26

Evans won’t come out and say he’s selling as it will weaken any negotiations he has. He will want to come out of this the best way possible therefore he won’t want to just seem like a push over. It will all be quiet from both parties until it’s literally signed on the dotted lines....hopefully sooner rather than later 0

LWNR2013 added 20:21 - Feb 26

Lol 0

FromIpswichToPhoenix added 20:21 - Feb 26

"and remains fully focused on taking Ipswich Town back to the Championship"



Wait, wasn't the five year plan to get us to the premiere league "where we belong"?



That bar has dropped a bit, eh? 2

DoseOfReality added 20:26 - Feb 26

Does this bloke really exist ?? 0

davetheblue added 20:27 - Feb 26

Let’s hope in a couple of years time that statement doesn’t reads ,I’m fully focused in getting town back into league 1 1

90z added 20:34 - Feb 26

Still believe there is something in this. 0

ArnieM added 20:34 - Feb 26

The nightmare continues ....... FFSEvans Just GO ..... SELL UP just f luck off 0