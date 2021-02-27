Town Unchanged For Third Match as Doncaster Visit
Saturday, 27th Feb 2021 14:18
Town have named the same side for the third successive game as the face Doncaster Rovers at Portman Road looking to build on Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Hull City.
Tomas Holy is again in goal with the back four, from the right, skipper Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, James Wilson and Myles Kenlock.
Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop are in the centre of the midfield with Alan Judge on the left and Keanan Bennetts on the right, while Troy Parrott is behind lone out-and-out striker James Norwood.
Flynn Downes is back on the bench following his two-match ban with Luke Matheson dropping out of the 18.
Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor is again not with the Blues squad, as has been the case for the last two games, and announced earlier today that his father had died.
Doncaster make two changes from their last game, coincidentally also against Hull, a 3-3 draw a week ago, with Fejiri Okenabirhie and John Bostock coming into the XI and Jon Taylor and Madger Gomes dropping to the bench.
Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Judge, Parrott, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Downes, Harrop, Edwards, Sears, Drinan.
Doncaster: Balcombe, Halliday, James, Anderson (c), Wright, Bogle, Okenabirhie, Smith, Bostock, Richards, Sims. Subs: Jones, Gomes, Robertson, Lokilo, Taylor, John, Coppinger. Referee: Martin Coy (Durham).
Photo: Matchday Images
