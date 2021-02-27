Town Unchanged For Third Match as Doncaster Visit

Saturday, 27th Feb 2021 14:18 Town have named the same side for the third successive game as the face Doncaster Rovers at Portman Road looking to build on Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Hull City. Tomas Holy is again in goal with the back four, from the right, skipper Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, James Wilson and Myles Kenlock. Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop are in the centre of the midfield with Alan Judge on the left and Keanan Bennetts on the right, while Troy Parrott is behind lone out-and-out striker James Norwood. Flynn Downes is back on the bench following his two-match ban with Luke Matheson dropping out of the 18. Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor is again not with the Blues squad, as has been the case for the last two games, and announced earlier today that his father had died. Doncaster make two changes from their last game, coincidentally also against Hull, a 3-3 draw a week ago, with Fejiri Okenabirhie and John Bostock coming into the XI and Jon Taylor and Madger Gomes dropping to the bench. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Judge, Parrott, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Downes, Harrop, Edwards, Sears, Drinan. Doncaster: Balcombe, Halliday, James, Anderson (c), Wright, Bogle, Okenabirhie, Smith, Bostock, Richards, Sims. Subs: Jones, Gomes, Robertson, Lokilo, Taylor, John, Coppinger. Referee: Martin Coy (Durham).

Photo: Matchday Images



thechangingman added 14:20 - Feb 27

'Town Unchanged', is the WORST kind of headline at the moment, isn't it? 1

heathen66 added 14:27 - Feb 27

Unchanged again

All a little too late I am afraid.

I am all for keeping a winning side and they deserve it however 3 weeks ago the players could not play Sat / Tues / Sat when Matheson, McGuiness, and Woolfenden were playing and playing well at times...and winning against Blackpool.

Now certain senior players are in it seems rotation is now not an option

It is right but stinks of double standards !!! -2

Suffolkboy added 14:27 - Feb 27

Things have settled down - thank goodness ! COYB 0

Europablue added 14:28 - Feb 27

This is exactly how the team should be almost every time. Only drop players when their form or fitness drops or when a substitute forces their way into the team. Reward players that play well. 0

Nobbysnuts added 14:28 - Feb 27

No there not...no norwood 0

Razor added 14:48 - Feb 27

The right decision-----he is getting it at last but all too late 0

