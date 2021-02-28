U18s Return to Top After Thrashing Cardiff

Sunday, 28th Feb 2021 16:07

Town’s U18s returned to the top of Professional Development League Two South after beating Cardiff City 4-1 at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

Alfie Cutbush (pictured), Matt Ward, Ola Bello and Harley Curtis scored the goals for the side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell.

The young Blues are a point ahead of Millwall but with two games in hand on the Lions.





Photo: TWTD