Boss Lambert and Assistant Taylor Leave Town
Sunday, 28th Feb 2021 21:25
Town have announced that manager Paul Lambert has left the club by mutual consent along with his assistant Stuart Taylor.
“I would like to put on record my sincere thanks to Paul and Stuart for their services to Ipswich Town over the last two and half years,” Town owner Marcus Evans told the club website.
“I have enjoyed a healthy working relationship with Paul in our time together and he has brought a lot of positive aspects to the club.
“I know he has his thoughts on what is needed to take Ipswich Town forward and I respect his opinions but this year has - with the pandemic and no real income for the club - been the biggest financial challenge we have faced in my time as owner.
“It has, however, become clear after holding discussions over the last few days that there are significant differences of opinion as to the order of immediate priorities and we agreed it was best for us to part company. I would like to wish both Paul and Stuart the best in the future.”
TWTD understands first-team coach Matt Gill is set to take charge of Tuesday's game at Accrington.
Lambert took charge of the Blues in October 2018 following Paul Hurst’s disastrous short time in charge.
In his first season he failed to prevent the club from being relegated to the third tier for the first time since 1956/57.
Despite this, Lambert’s initial moves to heal the rift with fans which had developed during the Mick McCarthy era saw him receive the backing of supporters despite results not having improved.
After a promising start in League One, Town’s season drifted away and the Blues ended the curtailed settled-on-points-per-game campaign 11th.
Midway through that season, with the cracks already beginning to show and fans by now less enthused by his management, Lambert was controversially handed a new five-year contract.
This season also started brightly before the Blues similarly slid into mid-table with relationships breaking down both inside and outside the club.
Jon Nolan and Kayden Jackson were banished to train with the U23s, while TWTD’s Phil Ham was banned from press conferences and relationships with the rest of the media were frosty with Lambert often sending members of his coaching staff to meet the press.
Fans have become ever more frustrated by his management with demonstrations led by fans’ group Blue Action - who met with Lambert in the early days to discuss improving Portman Road’s atmosphere and whose pin badge the boss wore at a number of press conferences - becoming increasingly frequent and gaining greater media prominence.
Overall, Lambert’s record with the Blues reads played 113, won 37, drew 28, lost 48, a win percentage of 32.74.
