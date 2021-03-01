O'Neill: Evans Will Take as Long as Needed to Make Appointment

Monday, 1st Mar 2021 11:18 Town general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill says owner Marcus Evans will take as long as necessary to appoint a successor to Paul Lambert, who left the club along with his assistant Stuart Taylor yesterday. Former Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan boss Paul Cook is a strong favourite for the role, but O’Neill says Evans is in no rush to make an appointment and confirmed that first-team coach Matt Gill will be in caretaker charge. We understand he will be assisted by academy head of player and coaching development Bryan Klug. “Marcus is working on it now but will take as long as is needed,” O'Neill told the club site. “He'll be speaking to people about the role and in the interim period we are confident that Matt can do what is needed on a game-by-game basis. “Our goalposts haven't changed though, and we want to get the results that can get us promoted this season. “We feel with a new manager and some momentum we can push on for the remainder of the campaign." Regarding tomorrow night's game at Accrington, he added: “Matt Gill is going to step in and take charge tomorrow. “He will be assisted by Bryan Klug, and all the usual first-team staff around that. “The boys have been in good form, and the focus is 100 per cent on the game tomorrow night.”

Photo: Matchday Images



LWNR2013 added 11:22 - Mar 1

Is this the lunchtime statement? 0

TractorRoyNo1 added 11:24 - Mar 1

The avatars are getting better, this press release from Evans was voiced by someone sounding human 0

martin587 added 11:24 - Mar 1

Makes sense to me.There is no point in rushing to appoint a new manager.See how the land lies interview as many as need be and then decide.This next appointment is imperative we get it right as we cannot keep employing rubbish managers. 2

PositivelyPortman added 11:25 - Mar 1

I was hoping that LON would have gone with Lambert et al. -4

19781981twtd added 11:26 - Mar 1

Smoke and mirrors, takeover of combover !!!!! 1

grow_our_own added 11:30 - Mar 1

Will take as long as needed, then will appoint someone entirely unsuitable as usual. There, I've fixed it for you. -3

mg415 added 11:35 - Mar 1

Eddie Howe 0

BlueySwede added 11:43 - Mar 1

So, Cook to be presented this afternoon or tomorrow morning then. 0

johnwarksshorts added 11:43 - Mar 1

Martin 587, my sentiments exactly. Mick Mills suggested this too on many occasions. Advertise the job far and wide so we get the best for the job. Mustn't rush this appointment. 1

Lathers added 11:47 - Mar 1

If the takeover is imminent why would any manager join us now unless the Consortium has rubber stamped his appointment? I’m therefore hoping Evans has no say in the hiring process whatsoever other than to do the formalities. Just get Cook in and working with the players asap and let’s get the fook out of this horrible league. 2

tractorboybig added 11:49 - Mar 1

IF EVANS MAKES THE CHOICE THEN ANOTHER F**K UP

0

stiggytrunk1955 added 11:58 - Mar 1

two gone oneil next followed by evens brill new start for paul cook bring on the good times 0

MonkeyAlan added 12:01 - Mar 1

I still don't see how Evans is getting a new manager in if he is selling? Makes no sense. 1

blues1 added 12:08 - Mar 1

Really do not get all the vitriol that oneill gets from our so called fans. Hes actually excellent at the jobs hes employed to do. And he can only say in statements what is relayed to him. Anyone who thinks hes rubbish should look at his LinkedIn profile. On top of that, hes a former player, and an ipswich fan. So like the rest of us, wants the best for the club. He can tho, only work within the framework set out for him. And as I dont believe there actually is a takeover on the cards, hes gonna be here a while yet. So get used to it. 3

RaymondovicBlue added 12:17 - Mar 1

MG415 and all who want Eddie Howe ... Absolutely would be the best man for the job. He moulded a league 2 bankrupt club from almost certain relegation from the football league with excellent coaching and player management. When the money came into the club he also bought pretty well according to the Bournemouth fans. The trouble is - his heart is in Bournemouth and that is a long way from Ipswich. Whether he has (a) the hunger for another club and (b) whether Ipswich can afford HIM, never mind his player budget is debatable



My heart is hoping that Paul whatsit is just a smokescreen for all the debates with Howe - and of course "Uncle Harry" will be whispering this name to Marcus ... but my head says ... it is just as likely as me being able to marry Scarlet Johansen ... yes, that is another dream of mine !!!

3

boltzak added 12:28 - Mar 1

Last time Evans took his time to get the right man we ended up with Paul Hurst! 3

Edmundo added 12:30 - Mar 1

He'll take as long as is necessary to get the nod from the USA...? 1

Lathers added 12:34 - Mar 1

@Raymondovicblue - I think we should steer clear of managers like Eddie Howe who have only had success at one club. Seems like a lovely guy and clearly things clicked for him at Bournemouth in his 2 spells, but his time at Burnley didn’t end so well. Neil Harris inherited a Warnock premier league squad and couldn’t get a tune out of them. Mick is proving what an experienced manager can do with a decent squad. We need a manager who has had multiple successes, has experience of gaining promotion from L1 and can then sustain us and improve us in the Championship. Cook is the obvious choice for me. I just hope Evans doesn’t dick him about by taking ages interviewing loads of people and he ends up going elsewhere. 1

Woodbridgian added 12:41 - Mar 1

Roughly translated means i've got no more idea whats going on then you have! 0

Elmswell_Blue added 12:44 - Mar 1

Howe will NOT be coming here. His stock is far too high.



As for Burnly, Dyche has always said EH laid the foundations for what followed. he left and went back to Bournemouth for family reasons - its been said often enough. 1

SaigonTractor added 12:49 - Mar 1

We have as much chance of getting Eddie Howe as we do of getting Klopp 0

