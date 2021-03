New Date For Shrews Trip

Monday, 1st Mar 2021 17:01 Town’s game against Shrewsbury Montgomery Waters Meadow has been rescheduled for Tuesday 4th May (KO 7pm). The match was initially set for February 13th but was called off just over an hour before kick-off due to a frozen pitch.

Photo: TWTD



acj added 17:23 - Mar 1

On my birthday, get in! 0

