Former Winger Roberts Confirmed as Coach
Tuesday, 2nd Mar 2021 13:10
Town have confirmed the appointment of former winger Gary Roberts as first-team coach, TWTD having revealed that the 36-year-old was set to be a part of incoming boss Paul Cook’s staff on Sunday.
Roberts rejoined this evening’s opponents Accrington on a short-term deal in January but has left by mutual consent with immediate effect to work for Cook alongside Matt Gill and keeper-coach Jimmy Walker, who will be remaining at the club.
Liverpool-born Roberts joined the Blues from Stanley initially on loan in October 2006 and went on to make 45 starts and 14 sub appearances for Town, scoring four times before departing for Huddersfield in July 2008. He subsequently played for Cook at Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan.
“I’ve worked with Gary before and we are both looking forward to meeting up with all the other staff at Ipswich and working together to give us the best possible chance of winning promotion this season,” Cook told the club website.
Roberts is set to join Cook in the stands for this evening's game at the Wham Stadium.
