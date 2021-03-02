Town Unchanged Again at Accrington as New Boss Cook Watches
Tuesday, 2nd Mar 2021 18:36
Town field the same line-up for the fourth successive game as caretaker-manager Matt Gill, assisted by Bryan Klug, takes charge of the Blues at Accrington with new boss Paul Cook watching from the stands.
Tomas Holy is again in goal with the back four, from the right, skipper Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, James Wilson and Myles Kenlock.
Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop are in the centre of the midfield with Alan Judge on the left and Keanan Bennetts on the right, while Troy Parrott is behind lone out-and-out striker James Norwood.
Flynn Downes is again on a bench which is unchanged from Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Doncaster.
New boss Cook, who joined on a contract until 2023 earlier today, briefly spoke to the team prior to the match, before taking a place in the stands, alongside new assistant Gary Roberts, who until earlier today was an Accrington player, and leaving Gill and Klug to run the team before he takes charge properly tomorrow.
For Stanley, Paul Smyth returns to the starting XI for Adam Phillips, who drops to the bench.
Accrington: Baxter, Nottingham, Hughes, Burgess, Butcher, Smyth, Pritchard, Barclay, Bishop, Conneely (c), Charles. Subs: Savin, Russell, McConville, Uwakwe, Rodgers, Phillips, Morgan.
Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Parrott, Judge, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Downes, Harrop, Edwards, Sears, Drinan. Referee: Bobby Madley (West Yorkshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
