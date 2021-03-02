Town Unchanged Again at Accrington as New Boss Cook Watches

Tuesday, 2nd Mar 2021 18:36 Town field the same line-up for the fourth successive game as caretaker-manager Matt Gill, assisted by Bryan Klug, takes charge of the Blues at Accrington with new boss Paul Cook watching from the stands. Tomas Holy is again in goal with the back four, from the right, skipper Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, James Wilson and Myles Kenlock. Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop are in the centre of the midfield with Alan Judge on the left and Keanan Bennetts on the right, while Troy Parrott is behind lone out-and-out striker James Norwood. Flynn Downes is again on a bench which is unchanged from Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Doncaster. New boss Cook, who joined on a contract until 2023 earlier today, briefly spoke to the team prior to the match, before taking a place in the stands, alongside new assistant Gary Roberts, who until earlier today was an Accrington player, and leaving Gill and Klug to run the team before he takes charge properly tomorrow. For Stanley, Paul Smyth returns to the starting XI for Adam Phillips, who drops to the bench. Accrington: Baxter, Nottingham, Hughes, Burgess, Butcher, Smyth, Pritchard, Barclay, Bishop, Conneely (c), Charles. Subs: Savin, Russell, McConville, Uwakwe, Rodgers, Phillips, Morgan. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Parrott, Judge, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Downes, Harrop, Edwards, Sears, Drinan. Referee: Bobby Madley (West Yorkshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bert added 18:40 - Mar 2

Good. No moans please if Cook does make a change on Saturday. He is the manager and we all need a fresh start. 2

LWNR2013 added 18:42 - Mar 2

Good 0

Suffolkboy added 18:45 - Mar 2

Positivity is what we need and seek ; let’s all give nothing but proper support - it’ll do nothing but good for morale throughout !

COYB 1

TractorFrog added 18:45 - Mar 2

I am very interested to see what side Cook names. Maybe he will decide not to play the loanees, looking more to the future of the club. Maybe he will be even more extreme in that sense and play a very young side. Or maybe he will decide that promotion this year is all that matters and will just play the 11 best players at this moment in time. And what formation will he play? Will he stick with one up top or change formations. It is always interesting when a new manager comes in, but considering the success he had with Wigan I trust he will make a good decision. 1

FreddySteady added 18:50 - Mar 2

Anyone know what PC’s preferred formation is? Not just one up front I hope. 0

markytitfc added 18:57 - Mar 2

Freddy steady

4 3 3 0

Robert_Garrett added 19:02 - Mar 2

Paul Cook played for Norwich 1988 0

aas1010 added 19:12 - Mar 2

COYB !!!! 0

LWNR2013 added 19:23 - Mar 2

Sound like fun tonoight 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments