Accrington Stanley 1-2 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Tuesday, 2nd Mar 2021 20:05 James Wilson and James Norwood have given Town a 2-1 lead over 10-man Accrington at the Wham Stadium at half-time, the Blues’ striker also having missed a penalty. Town fielded the same line-up for the fourth successive game as caretaker-manager Matt Gill, assisted by Bryan Klug, took charge with new boss Paul Cook watching from the stands. Tomas Holy was again in goal with the back four, from the right, skipper Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, James Wilson and Myles Kenlock. Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop were in the centre of the midfield with Alan Judge on the left and Keanan Bennetts on the right, while Troy Parrott was behind lone out-and-out striker James Norwood. Flynn Downes was again on a bench which was unchanged from Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Doncaster. New boss Cook, who joined on a contract until 2023 earlier today, briefly spoke to the team prior to the match, before taking a place in the stands, alongside new assistant Gary Roberts, who until earlier today was an Accrington player, and leaving Gill and Klug to run the team before he takes charge properly tomorrow. For Stanley, Paul Smyth returned to the starting XI for Adam Phillips, who drops to the bench. Prior to kick-off both teams took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter, again with the exception of Toto Nsiala.

In the second minute Kenlock sent in a cross from the left but Norwood scuffed his effort wide. Three minutes later, from their first attack of the game, the home side took the lead. Smyth crossed low from the right, Holy spilled it and Stanley top scorer Dion Charles stabbed home his 15th of the season. The Blues showed very little in the opening quarter of an hour but in the 18th minute they were handed a great opportunity to level when they were awarded a penalty and Accrington were reduced to 10 men. Norwood flicked a long ball on to Parrott, who looked certain to score his first senior goal until he was clumsily upended by Seamus Conneely. Referee Bobby Madley immediately showed a straight red card, presumably as he deemed the Stanley skipper not to have made clear attempt at playing the ball, which seemed harsh. After some fruitless complaining, Norwood took the penalty but hit his shot too close to Nathan Baxter’s right. The keeper, who also saved a spot-kick in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Fleetwood, initially stopped it and then pounced on it as it threatened to dribble over the line behind him. Baxter thwarted Norwood again in the 27th minute when he worked himself space from 12 yards out and hit a shot which the keeper palmed wide to his left. A minute later, the game was brought to a halt as Baxter required treatment for what appeared to be a dislocated finger after colliding with Parrott as the keeper pawed clear a low ball into the area. The on-loan Chelsea man continued for a few minutes but after further treatment was eventually forced off and Toby Savin replaced him. Savin was called into action for the first time in the 39th minute when Judge unleashed a 25-yard strike which he was forced to bat away to his left, although without being overly troubled. But two minutes later the 19-year-old was beaten. Dozzell sent over a corner from the right, the keeper fumbled as he tangled with one of his defenders and Wilson smashed his first Town goal into the net from a matter of inches. The Blues, who hadn’t overly impressed despite the additional man, finally started to put the home side under pressure. On 44 Savin went some way to atoning for his error with an impressive save from Norwood after a Judge cross from the left had fallen loose. Bishop shot over soon afterwards as incoming manager Cook began to issue instructions to Kenlock, Judge and Bishop on his side of the pitch. In the final scheduled minute, Kenlock skipped his way into the area on the left and sent a low ball across the six-yard box which Norwood was just unable to reach at the far post. But in the sixth of six additional minutes, Norwood finally found the net. Dozzell whipped in a free-kick from the right, after Bennetts had been pulled back by Cameron Burgess, and the striker flicked a powerful header into the net. It appeared the most difficult of the chances the striker had had. Referee Madley brought the half to an end soon afterwards with the home side perhaps right to feel a little miffed at the way the period had progressed. Having started well and gained their lead, albeit courtesy of a Holy error, the red card seemed a double punishment for Conneely and, after Norwood had missed his spot-kick, the half had got even worse for Stanley. Sub keeper Savin had looked shaky even prior to conceding Wilson’s goal and having levelled the Blues began to take charge and create chances with Norwood grabbing the lead just before the break. Given the man advantage, Town ought to go on to win comfortably from here. Accrington: Baxter (Savin 37), Nottingham, Hughes, Burgess, Butcher, Smyth, Pritchard, Barclay, Bishop, Conneely (c), Charles. Subs: Russell, McConville, Uwakwe, Rodgers, Phillips, Morgan. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Parrott, Judge, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Downes, Harrop, Edwards, Sears, Drinan. Referee: Bobby Madley (West Yorkshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Cloddyseedbed added 20:10 - Mar 2

Norwood should be on a hat trick! Bad penalty by Norwood, goalie went early but Norwood still kicked it to him. Bennetts still can't cross a ball to save his life. Town on top since the sending off and a simple tap in for Wilson as their replacement goalie palmed it out to him 2 yards out. Lovely headed goal by Norwood after a lovely Dozzell freekick. Should win this barring a disaster. 1

TimmyH added 20:10 - Mar 2

Well lady luck certainly was looking down on us that half even though Norwood could have had 4 goals... -1

TractorFrog added 20:11 - Mar 2

Interestingly that is the first penalty we have been given this season (we should have had about three already, however). Does anyone know if any other team is yet to get a penalty? 0

jas0999 added 20:16 - Mar 2

Anything less than a win would be unacceptable. 0

Suffolkboy added 20:23 - Mar 2

What’s so difficult about putting the ball in the net from the spot ? Good to read we are in front ,but the lack of composure in front of goal has ,and could , cost us dearly .

No doubt the new Mgt team will be taking notes of both strengths and weaknesses and will see then addressed in the weeks ahead .

COYB . 0

TimmyH added 20:40 - Mar 2

Clearly ass1010 isn't watching the game tonight... 1

aas1010 added 20:42 - Mar 2

TimmyH actually I’m keeping eye on the score via bbc football score . Why u say that for . ??? 0

TimmyH added 20:44 - Mar 2

the down vote...you'd know otherwise if you were watching the game, the game switched on the sending off and also their keeper going off. 0

aas1010 added 20:48 - Mar 2

Did that by mistake sorry 🙁 0

aas1010 added 20:50 - Mar 2

And Norwood missed penalty on 17mins🙁 0

