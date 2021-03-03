Training Ground Subject of Land Registry Purchase Searches By Takeover Consortium

Wednesday, 3rd Mar 2021 00:45 Gamechanger 20 Ltd, the company set up by the US consortium currently in the process of taking over Town, has made priority Land Registry searches relating to the purchase of the Blues’ training ground, a further indicator that the £30 million deal is nearing completion. Among the directors of Gamechanger 20 Ltd are Mike O’Leary, the former West Brom chief executive and Oxford board member thought to be driving the deal, and Bristol City chief executive Mark Ashton, who worked alongside O’Leary at the Kassam Stadium and the Hawthorns, as well as Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay, Mark Detmar and Edward Schwartz, co-owners of USL club Phoenix Rising. Town’s Playford Road training ground is the subject of a priority search regarding an intended purchase by Gamechanger 20, which was lodged on February 23rd by a law firm, Gateley PLC. The Bent Lane site is subject to a similar search but only in respect of part of the site with TWTD having revealed on Friday that Evans will keep hold of part of that land following the takeover, presumably an area which has long been ear-marked for development between existing housing on Bent Lane. A priority search is typically only carried out in the immediate anticipation of completing a transaction, perhaps slightly ahead, but usually on the day of exchange of contracts. It may be that a conditional contract was entered into last Tuesday for the sale of the land and in turn the club as a whole. It is unlikely that a search of this type would be carried out unless a deal had either been agreed or is extremely close.

Photo: Matchday Images



tractorboyjim added 00:56 - Mar 3

Hats off to you boys at TWTD. The club has made it increasingly difficult, yet you've kept your fingers on the pulse and helped keep The Blue Army up to date. Well done boys and thank you!

This is great to see... let's hope it's wrapped up and announced this week 💙🇺🇸🚜



This is great to see... let’s hope it’s wrapped up and announced this week 💙🇺🇸🚜 3

