Cook's Former Assistant Richardson: We'll See What Happens
Wednesday, 3rd Mar 2021 09:12
Leam Richardson, Paul Cook’s assistant at Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan, and currently caretaker-manager with the Latics, is certain his former boss will bring success to the Blues and hasn’t ruled out reuniting with him at Portman Road.
“Made up for him,” Richardson, 41, told BBC Radio Manchester when asked about Cook getting the Town job.
“In my opinion, and I’ll be biased a little bit because I’ve worked for him for so long, I think he’s one of the best managers out there. How he hasn’t kicked on into the Championship or Premier League before now is anybody’s guess.
“But he joins an absolutely fantastic massive club in Ipswich, obviously with a fantastic owner, who has been doing it for a long time, and they’re craving success. With Paul joining them, I have no doubt that Ipswich Town will get success.”
Asked whether Cook had called him and whether there was a chance he could join him in Suffolk, Richardson didn’t rule it out.
“He’s never stopped being on the phone, to be fair,” he added. “He’s very conscious of the situation here. He’s always there for advice or his own thoughts on things. That hasn’t changed.
“I think everybody’s seen my commitment to Wigan at the minute, there’s a job to be done. I don’t think anybody can question anybody’s integrity, so we’ll see what happens.”
Yesterday, Cook named Gary Roberts as his first-team coach with Matt Gill, first-team coach under Paul Lambert and caretaker-boss for last night’s 2-1 win at Accrington, and goalkeeper-coach Jimmy Walker staying on. No further appointments are currently expected to be made.
Photo: Action Images
