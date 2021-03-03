Quantcast
Accrington Stanley 1-2 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Wednesday, 3rd Mar 2021 11:10

Highlights of yesterday's 2-1 victory over Accrington Stanley.


Photo: PagePix



trncbluearmy added 11:24 - Mar 3
Bennets is old funny old player, can be so frustrating but he does tend to always be involved some way or other when ITFC score or look dangerous
1

TimmyH added 11:49 - Mar 3
Their reserve goalkeeper was dreadful...should have put him under far more pressure 2nd half.
0


