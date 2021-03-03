Town Set iFollow Away Record

Wednesday, 3rd Mar 2021 14:22 Town sold more iFollow match passes for last night’s 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley than any other away side in League One this season. Blues supporters purchased 5,005 iFollow match passes for the win at the Wham Stadium, which new manager Paul Cook watched from the stands. Town’s highest previous best iFollow away total was 3,936 for the Peterborough United match in early February.



Photo: Pagepix



ruds added 14:26 - Mar 3

Ironically, one for every one of Norwood's miss's =^>



(Only banter before you start reaching for the minus sign!!)



3

Orraman added 14:32 - Mar 3

All these people desperate to get back to PR as soon as we are allowed. My problem with ifollow is that I get Brenner's commentary when we are at home but do not get any commentary when away. Last night Brenner was about 5 seconds ahead of the pictures so had to watch in silence so as not to spoil the view of the game during the first half but when the second half started the pictures are commentary on BBC Suffolk were aligned so much better. I read on here that some of you get commentary during away games so can anyone tell me what to do before Saturday. Probably simple but for us old timers all too hi tech these days. Hope you can help

Bergholt_Blue added 14:34 - Mar 3

Talk about fickle fans -3

Timefliesbyintheblue added 14:35 - Mar 3

I have watched every game this season on Ifollow (apart from Portsmouth which I attended). To be fair the service has been excellent and a huge boost during lock down.

ITFC has great potential which is proved by these figures and is why we are attracting investors.

Manchester City, Wolves, Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Southampton, Norwich, the list goes on have all suffered the ignominy we are going through.

To be fair to all those clubs their supporters stuck with them and good times returned.

I understand now why they say 'patience is a virtue'; not many of us football supporters have it!

Thank you again Ifollow -

Cotton_eyed_joe added 14:37 - Mar 3

Orraman - i had Suffolk on the radio but paused the live feed until the two were in sync and then continued watching with the away audio on in the background. That way you get the players/managers sounds and Brenner together.

Kievthegreat added 14:37 - Mar 3

Orraman



When you're watching the stream, there should be an option for "Audio" (bottom left of the screen for me). Click there and you should be given a choice of Home or away, just select Home and it will give you the local commentary.

dreblue added 14:38 - Mar 3

@Orraman - you can get commentary during an away by clicking on the settings button on the top right, then you can select "home commentary". Basically you will be listening to their home local station.

trncbluearmy added 14:40 - Mar 3

Orraman

For away games

Bottom right hand corner click on the options icon

Select audio

Select home

Suffolkboy added 14:41 - Mar 3

Where there’s a will ; and maybe that should be ‘where there’s a WELL ‘ of goodwill — which of course there is !

Well done everyone ; such figures will give enormous heart to our ‘lads ‘ !

COYB

spanishblue added 14:43 - Mar 3

Last night Accy commentator was tongue in cheek biased last night as they suffered what we have consistently suffered these last few years, I thought the ref was spot on which makes a considerable change

alfromcol added 14:44 - Mar 3

The only problem with the away commentary, is you might get a couple of numpties like last night who never stopped going on about the injustice of their players red card.

trncbluearmy added 14:45 - Mar 3

That`s interesting looks like ever bodies option icon is in a different place, I suppose dependent on you browser.

It will be in one of the corners don`t be afraid to experiment you won`t break it!

TheRicardo94 added 14:48 - Mar 3

@Orraman ... I had the same issue on the first away match I bought. Figured it out on iPad app by clicking the settings icon (if not visible when video playing just tap the video and the menu should come up) when you select that it says something like audio or commentary and there should be an option to switch to home or away. Hope this helps 😊

Europablue added 14:56 - Mar 3

I don't have a huge place and I don't think it is fair to force my family to fit round the football schedule, plus I haven't felt like paying any money to watch the football recently. If we get into the playoffs I will definitely be streaming the matches.

muhrensleftfoot added 15:01 - Mar 3

I must admit I really enjoyed listening to the local commentary on iFollow. Much as I like Brenner and Mick Mills, it's refreshing to hear the views from the other team's regular commentators.

alfromcol added 15:10 - Mar 3

The only problem with the away commentary, is you might get a couple of numpties like last night who never stopped going on about the injustice of their players red card. However, the locals on the Crewe match commentary were just the opposite, well informed and not overly biased.

