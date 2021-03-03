Tractor Girls Appoint New Assistant

Wednesday, 3rd Mar 2021 14:40 Ipswich Town Women have appointed Charlie Baxter as assistant to manager Joe Sheehan on a deal until May 2022. Baxter, who replaces Paige Shorten, who left the club for a role with the FA in October, began work at Playford Road on Monday. In addition to his role as Sheehan’s assistant with the first team and the WSL academy side, the 31-year-old will oversee the Ipswich Town Girls ACC [Advanced Coaching Centre]. Baxter, who has a degree in coaching and sports development and is working towards a UEFA A coaching badge, has been coaching for 13 years and moved into the women’s game in 2014 at West Brom where he worked in their centre of excellence. He moved on to Birmingham City where he held a number of roles before becoming assistant to manager Marta Tejedor in January 2019. Following her departure in March last year, Baxter was interim boss for the remainder of that season, then worked under new manager Carla Ward until leaving in September 2020. More recently, Baxter, who has worked with the FA on a number of regional and national girls’ development programmes, had a brief spell with Cheltenham Town as a youth development coach before opting to move to the Blues. Tractor Girls’ boss Sheehan said: “We are delighted to finally announce the appointment of Charlie as our new assistant. “He has worked at the top level of the game and has contributed to the development of many high performing players that have come through Birmingham City over the last few years. “I am looking forward to working with him and seeing the impact he will have on our players on the journey that we are on for many years to come."

Photo: ITFC



