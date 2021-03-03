Webster: Cook Can Get Town Promoted This Season
Wednesday, 3rd Mar 2021 18:39
Former Blues defender Adam Webster believes his former Portsmouth boss Paul Cook can get Town promoted this season.
Webster, now with Premier League Brighton, played for Pompey under Cook before joining the Blues in the summer of 2016.
“It’s definitely a great appointment by the club,” the 26-year-old told the club site. “He helped me massively in my career. I was coming towards the end of my contract at Portsmouth when he arrived, he put me in the team at centre-half and really got the best out of me.
“His man-management skills are excellent. From the moment he walked in the door at Portsmouth he had that presence about him and everyone bought into what he is about.
“It was a similar situation to what he’s got at Ipswich now. They are both big clubs with big expectations. He did a great job at Pompey, got the club in the play-offs one year and promoted the next.
“He did the same at Chesterfield and at Wigan he got them into the Championship and kept them up.
“He’s done a great job wherever he has gone. He knows how to get teams up, I’m sure he will do well at Ipswich.
“They have got a good squad there and he is the right appointment by the owner. I think he can get the club up this season.
“He has his way of playing which is exciting to watch and it’s exciting to play in. The supporters will enjoy it. It’s the right fit for sure.”
Webster, who left Town for Bristol City in the summer of 2018 before joining the Seagulls a year later, played alongside Cook’s new assistant Gary Roberts at Fratton Park.
“I can guarantee those two will get everyone laughing there,” he continued. “Even when I was a young lad, you could have banter with the manager and I think that is healthy.
“And Robbo, he’s a great guy as well. You’ve got to be on your toes with him around. I wish them both the best of luck and I’d love to see the club get promoted.”
