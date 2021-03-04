Cook Unconcerned By Takeover Talk

Thursday, 4th Mar 2021 13:23

New Town boss Paul Cook says he’s unconcerned by the takeover talk currently surrounding the club and is looking forward to getting going with the Blues.

As previously reported, a US-backed consortium is understood to be closing in on a £30 million deal to buy Town from current owner Marcus Evans with the matter having progressed to the EFL for their ratification and with priority Land Registry searches relating to the purchase of the Blues’ training ground having been made.

“I’m aware of the rumours but that’s not my business, that’s down to Marcus,” Cook told the club site.

“I wouldn’t have taken the job if I had any concerns. I’ve had some good conversations with Marcus already. I’m looking forward to working with him and I know what he wants from me.

“It’s clear that he has a determination to take this club back to where we all want it to be and as manager, it’s my job spec to win football matches.

“There is a very good squad of players here and my objective is to try my best to help the club win promotion this season. It will be a big challenge but it’s a challenge we must take head on and together and that will be reiterated to the staff and the players today.

“I’m really looking forward to getting going now. I want to get integrated into the club as soon as possible.”

Cook, who takes his first Town press conference this afternoon, takes over the reins with the Blues seventh, two points off the play-offs, nine from the automatic promotion places and having won the last three.

The new manager was at Accrington for Tuesday’s 2-1 to watch his new players and issue them with instructions from the stand.

“I’m coming in under a little bit of pressure, aren’t I!” he laughed. “Pressure is always there in football for everyone and the bigger the club you manage, the more pressure there is.

“But pressure is something you put yourself under, your staff under and your players under to win football games.

“All I can say is that the fans will know that we will be doing everything possible to be successful at Ipswich Town.”





Photo: Pagepix

LWNR2013 added 13:29 - Mar 4

No words minced there then. 👍 4

Coco added 13:30 - Mar 4

He feels pressure? Pah. -1

90z added 13:30 - Mar 4

Let's just get behind Paul Cook and push to get up this season. If a takeover happens, it happens. Im feeling alot more positive that we have brought him in! 14

martin587 added 13:31 - Mar 4

An honest statement from a committed manager who is determined to get us promoted this season and is not worried of talk about talk of a possible takeover. 7

Suffolkboy added 13:35 - Mar 4

Open , uncomplicated , purposeful and honest right from the start ; looks like a good man for us !

Welcome , take us with you on the journey to success .

COYB 13

CrockerITFC added 13:36 - Mar 4

Has Cook ever played for Dortmund though? 7

MrJase_79 added 13:36 - Mar 4

Lets all get behind him and the team and get promoted COYB. 8

ChrisFelix added 13:51 - Mar 4

I wonder who will be his captain. Might not change until the summer but we all know that Chambers days are numbered 0

bluesteal74 added 13:54 - Mar 4

Best of luck Paul we are all behind you can't wait to get going COYB 2

bugblatter added 14:03 - Mar 4

First press conference this afternoon. The question is, will @philtwtd be there?!

2

Pencilpete added 14:07 - Mar 4

I think the biggest problem with both Big Mick and Paul Lambert is the fact that they thought they were better than Ipswich Town - the whole 'I've played for big clubs' ETC stinks of it and neither of them felt they had to explain themselves or their decisions to the fans and both didn't seem that bothered wether they were sacked or not.



That isn't the personality i want in charge of my club - arguably ITFC is the biggest club Paul Cook as managed and he seems to want and relish the opportunity and sees it as a step forward in his career and not a step back like the previously mentioned guys 1

WhoisJimmyJuan added 14:08 - Mar 4

Does seem like the real ticket. My personal view is that the play offs are the realistic hope. We should not expect miracles this season from PC. I'm more interested in what his on field tactics, man management and transfer acumen will be like. He will gave tough summer for transfers. But if PC does not succeed we will know definitively that there is something seriously wrong at the club. But I am cautiously optimistic now. 0