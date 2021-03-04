Cook Unconcerned By Takeover Talk
Thursday, 4th Mar 2021 13:23
New Town boss Paul Cook says he’s unconcerned by the takeover talk currently surrounding the club and is looking forward to getting going with the Blues.
As previously reported, a US-backed consortium is understood to be closing in on a £30 million deal to buy Town from current owner Marcus Evans with the matter having progressed to the EFL for their ratification and with priority Land Registry searches relating to the purchase of the Blues’ training ground having been made.
“I’m aware of the rumours but that’s not my business, that’s down to Marcus,” Cook told the club site.
“I wouldn’t have taken the job if I had any concerns. I’ve had some good conversations with Marcus already. I’m looking forward to working with him and I know what he wants from me.
“It’s clear that he has a determination to take this club back to where we all want it to be and as manager, it’s my job spec to win football matches.
“There is a very good squad of players here and my objective is to try my best to help the club win promotion this season. It will be a big challenge but it’s a challenge we must take head on and together and that will be reiterated to the staff and the players today.
“I’m really looking forward to getting going now. I want to get integrated into the club as soon as possible.”
Cook, who takes his first Town press conference this afternoon, takes over the reins with the Blues seventh, two points off the play-offs, nine from the automatic promotion places and having won the last three.
The new manager was at Accrington for Tuesday’s 2-1 to watch his new players and issue them with instructions from the stand.
“I’m coming in under a little bit of pressure, aren’t I!” he laughed. “Pressure is always there in football for everyone and the bigger the club you manage, the more pressure there is.
“But pressure is something you put yourself under, your staff under and your players under to win football games.
“All I can say is that the fans will know that we will be doing everything possible to be successful at Ipswich Town.”
