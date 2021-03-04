Nolan Out For Two Months

Thursday, 4th Mar 2021 18:30 Midfielder Jon Nolan is facing two months out of action after injuring his medial collateral ligament in training earlier this week. The 28-year-old, who isn’t expected to feature again until May, hasn’t played for the first team since the Sunderland game in late January having been exiled to the U23s by former boss Paul Lambert.

Photo: Matchday Images



Westy added 18:32 - Mar 4

What a surprise. 2

gazzer1999 added 18:39 - Mar 4

2 Months at home with the wife and kids then Nothing to see here. 1

Suffolkboy added 18:39 - Mar 4

Just in time for the transfer season maybe ? From what we’ve seen it’s a surprise if he was trying too hard and got injured .

Never mind !

COYB 0

TractorRoyNo1 added 18:42 - Mar 4

Taxi 0

Skip73 added 18:45 - Mar 4

Maybe, he got injured because he's been at home with his feet up, and isn't up to speed fitnesswise 0

buzbyblue added 18:45 - Mar 4

Would be at all surprised if he's totally had enough of our club and the way he's been treated 0

positivity added 18:46 - Mar 4

lambert's fault obvs, keeping him from training properly, hopefully the last! 0

