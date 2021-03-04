Conneely's Red Card Rescinded

Thursday, 4th Mar 2021 18:55 Accrington Stanley skipper Seamus Conneely’s red card during the Blues’ 2-1 win at the Wham Stadium on Tuesday has been rescinded following an appeal by the Lancastrians. Conneely was dismissed for bringing down Troy Parrott in the 16th-minute incident which led to James Norwood’s saved penalty. At the time it looked a harsh decision with the 32-year-old appearing to have made a genuine, if clumsy, attempt at winning the ball and by the letter of the ‘double jeopardy’ law ought to have been shown only a yellow card.

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



PortmanTerrorist added 19:02 - Mar 4

Did we actually catch a break ?! Maybe Mr Cook has brought a change in fortunes.....it's long overdue ! 1

MattinLondon added 19:15 - Mar 4

@PortmanTerrorist

The fact that he did get sent off suggests that we were treated favourably on the night as we were playing against ten men for most of the match. 0

MattinLondon added 19:16 - Mar 4

@portmanTerrorist

Sorry, just reread your post properly. Apologies. 0

IpswichToon added 19:16 - Mar 4

What happened to the ‘the ref saw it so we will not overturn the decision’ line that the FA seem to always take with our stupid red cards? 1

Umros added 19:23 - Mar 4

How clumsy taking a player down when about to shoot! We’d have failed in any such appeal. 0

Suffolkboy added 19:25 - Mar 4

Was not there,obviously , but from TV pictures it seemed he was not, if ever, in a proper position to construct and execute a decent tackle — so completely took away the attacker’s legs .

Don’t understand this sort of leniency ; but of course I may have interpreted wrongly what I saw .

COYB 0

itsonlyme added 19:26 - Mar 4

I can’t believe he got away with it. He took Parrot down from behind as he was about to shoot. A definite red card IMO 2

ArnieM added 19:29 - Mar 4

I doubt we’d have won that game without the sending off and the GK going off . We were leg weary that night , and it showed. They are team full of fight ( in every sense of the word), and a draw would have been a good result tbh. But do you know what I don’t feel sorry for them. We’ve had more than our fair share of bad luck for a while now. Time for s9me good fortune. And if we go up through “ lucky”, I’d take it .... 0

TractorFrog added 19:33 - Mar 4

What rubbish. So Dozzell gets pushed to the feet of a Sunderland player, and the red card is not rescinded because ‘the referee saw it.’ Then this Accrington player does get it rescinded, even though he took out Parrott’s legs and stopped a goal-scoring opportunity. Again, ‘the referee saw it.’ The FA don’t care about League 1; they are so ridiculously inconsistent. The sooner we get out of this league, the better.



By the way, I am not criticising this decision, it was fair. I’m just having a go at the Dozzell red card again, because that was just horribly unfair. 2

spanishblue added 19:43 - Mar 4

How the hell can that not be a red,he chopped his legs from under him,at least it was a red on the night, who do they play next maybe they’ll keep a point off of them or lose if below them we can smile about it 0

Facefacts added 20:06 - Mar 4

The guy who came down to the pitch side and had a rant about the poor refereeing decisions after about 30 mins and then made a beeline for the ref at half time and spoke to him all the way back to the changing rooms probably explains it, if that was the Accrington manager.



Clearly a red, in my view. But the guy was passionately arguing his case with the ref at half time even though he had a far worse view of the incident than the ref.



The force of his personality persuaded the ref to doubt his original decision, that would be the difference between any of our red cards being appealed by our ex manager who would sooner throw his own players under the bus. 0

TimmyH added 20:06 - Mar 4

I said that 'circumstances' went our way after that match and lady luck shown down on us...and as the red card was rescinded probably did get the ball. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments